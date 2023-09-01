Osara Health partners with Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), joining the CancerX founding members

DOVER, Del., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osara Health is proud to announce they've become a founding member of CancerX, joining forces with more than 90 reputable organizations that are participating in this initiative.

Osara Health joins The White House's Cancer Moonshot initiative, to set direction and enhance the patient experience.

Osara Health is a leading US digital health organization transforming the care experience including how and when care is accessed. Their expanding oncology platform is accessible by patients and caregivers, guiding behavior change for better health outcomes and wellbeing, thereby contributing to decreased healthcare expenses. Most notably, Osara has published a study demonstrating the program offers a clinically validated return to work intervention , with cancer ranking as the number 1 healthcare expense for organizations on a national scale.

CancerX, co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center, Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), is a public-private partnership originating from President Joe Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative. It aims to cut cancer death rates by 50% in 25 years and enhance the patient experience.

Together with the founding members and partnership organizations, Dr Raghav Murali-Ganesh, Radiation Oncologist and CEO of Osara Health said they will help set CancerX's strategic direction, collaborating with oncology and digital health leaders to achieve shared goals.

"Being a founding member of CancerX validates Osara Health's national-scale contribution to addressing the pressing issue of the cancer care experience in the US. Since our inception, our focus has been steadfast on turning cancer patients from reactive recipients of care to proactive participants in their care and we are passionate about equitable access to an enhanced care experience. Joining CancerX Moonshot represents recognition of these efforts, and we look forward to continuing to set ambitious goals and work relentlessly to achieve them as part of the Cancer Moonshot community."

Speaking about Osara Health's announcement, the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) said "We're elated to join forces with such dedicated innovators in the CancerX Moonshot initiative. Here's to transforming the landscape of cancer research and patient care, one ambitious goal at a time".

