Insider Announces 200+ New World-Recognized Enterprise Customers, 20+ Industry-Leading Capabilities, and $105M Investment in First-Half

Insider , the #1 marketing platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, today announced it's launched 20+ new, industry-leading capabilities and features focused on boosting the efficiency and productivity of marketing teams and providing businesses with more ROI and revenue from their customer experience initiatives. Insider's portfolio of businesses, including one-third of the Fortune 500 and companies like Samsung, Estée Lauder, Virgin, GAP, Santander, Adidas, Singapore Airlines, and CNN, will gain immediate access to these innovations to elevate their customer experience.

Following its recent investment of up to $105 Million, taking Insider's total funding to $274 Million, the company announced these funds will be used exclusively to accelerate Insider's M&A strategy . The company seeks to acquire exceptional product companies and cutting-edge technologies to solve the biggest challenges marketing teams face and cement its mission to help brands deliver unforgettable, individualized experiences that customers love, while helping marketing leaders simplify and consolidate the Customer Experience tech stack into a single powerful platform that delivers the fastest Time To Value (TTV).

Insider remains on an impressive growth trajectory, adding more than 200+ world-recognized enterprise brands to its impressive client roster in the last year in new territories including Samsung, Hyundai, Puma, L'Oréal, Delivery Hero, Levi's, Watsons, Kimberly Clark, Decathlon, and Bein Media Group.

Insider Named #6 Best Software Product Company In The World

It's no surprise interest in Insider's platform and impressive trajectory continues to grow, as the company was recently recognized as the #6 Best Software Product Company in the world by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. With the most #1 rankings of any vendor in the Customer Experience space, the company places alongside other legendary vendors like Hubspot, Monday.com, and Zoom.

To ensure the platform continues to deliver for users, Insider is also aggressively expanding its team across the globe. In 2023, the company has already hired 190+ new positions, with 121 remaining open positions, specifically in Product Development, Customer Success, Sales and Account Management. While many SaaS companies have faced workforce shortages and redundancies in pursuit of efficiency, Insider's exceptional growth continues to defy the global SaaS Slowdown.

Insider Achieves 100/100 User Satisfaction Score

Having been recognized as the #1 Leader in the G2 Summer '23 Report for seven years in a row, with the highest user satisfaction score of 100/100 and the most promising product roadmap, Insider's Q2 product release tackles the most topical problems faced by digital brands today, including slow campaign delivery, increased costs, branding inconsistencies, reduced loyalty, and much more.

With these new launches, Insider aims to redefine what cross-channel personalization means and help marketers reduce costs by maximizing efficiencies, improving performance, and squeezing ROI from every CX initiative — all from a single consolidated platform.

Insider's latest product releases include:

Wishlist Journeys to help marketers deliver meaningful promotions to encourage customers to purchase wishlist items, reducing cost per conversion and improving brand loyalty. to help marketers deliver meaningful promotions to encourage customers to purchase wishlist items, reducing cost per conversion and improving brand loyalty.

WhatsApp Business Account set-up with WhatsApp Template Creation and Approval within Insider's platform, ensuring 12X faster campaign creation. The most comprehensiveset-up with WhatsApp Template Creation and Approval within Insider's platform, ensuring 12X faster campaign creation.

Personalized Search to provide refined search results by predicting intent with AI, synonyms with semantic analysis, typo tolerance with NLP, and auto-completed recommendations. to provide refined search results by predicting intent with AI, synonyms with semantic analysis, typo tolerance with NLP, and auto-completed recommendations.

Customizable Responsive Web and Mobile Templates to allow marketers to easily customize and maintain design consistency across campaigns—without needing design help.

Multistory Templates to enable brands to deliver social-style product discovers featuring multiple stories that drive engagement and ensure seamless zero-party data collection. to enable brands to deliver social-style product discovers featuring multiple stories that drive engagement and ensure seamless zero-party data collection.

Advanced Analytics enable marketers to gain insights into the reasons behind undelivered or dropped messages, and review and compare the performance of different campaign types.

New Preference Center Templates to allow brands to customize email unsubscribe pages and manage subscription preferences, and faster and easier than ever before.

Insider will continue to empower businesses to build powerful customer experiences by minimizing costs, ensuring faster time to value, and delivering seamless cross-channel experiences powered by AI, customer preferences, and unified data.

Contact Insider's growth consultants for a personalized demo to discover how Insider can help you overcome your toughest growth challenges.

About Insider

Insider —a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , WhatsApp Commerce , and more.

Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2022 , The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 , and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment . The company has been named the #6 Best Software Company in the world , according to G2's Spring'23 reports . Insider is also the #1 G2 Leader in 6+ categories, including Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Personalization Engines, Personalization Software, Mobile Marketing, Customer Journey Analytics, and eCommerce Personalization. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin , Toyota , New Balance , IKEA, GAP, L'Oreal , Samsung , Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA , Pizza Hut, Newsweek , MediaMarkt , Nissan , AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer , Madeira Madeira , Avon , and CNN .

