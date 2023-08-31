Epson to Exhibit Robotic and Color Label Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023

Epson to Showcase Flexible Print and Automation Solutions for Packaging Applications

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the labor concerns and unique challenges of the packaging industry, at PACK EXPO 2023 Las Vegas Epson will be showcasing print and automation solutions that highlight color, flexibility and traceability. Epson offers a range of robotic and color label solutions engineered for speed and adaptability and designed to boost efficiency, reduce costs and elevate overall production processes. Epson's offerings will be displayed from Sept. 11-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the South Lower Hall in booth #SL-6664.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Epson to exhibit robotic and color label solutions for packaging applications at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023

"More businesses are seeing the need to increase packaging and labeling speed," said Mark Middendorf, product manager, Label Printers, Epson America, Inc. "Both Epson's robotics and color labeling solutions can be used to help businesses add efficiency and cost savings to operations with innovative, flexible systems. This show provides a unique opportunity to showcase label handling with a robot and on-demand color label printer – printing and applying product, warning and shipping labels from a single printer."

Epson invites PACK EXPO Las Vegas attendees to experience the following innovative solutions and demos at its booth:

The PACK EXPO Las Vegas show floor will be open Monday, Sept. 11 to Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT and Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PDT.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide2 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Printing in full 1200 x 600 resolution with Flush-onto-Paper Mode enabled. With Flush-onto-Paper Mode disabled, print speed is up to 10.4" per second.

2 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON, ColorWorks, Epson RC+, and SurePress are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.