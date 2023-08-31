Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 13, 2023

Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel will address the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

CPKC will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpkcr.com. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpkc-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-address-the-morgan-stanley-11th-annual-laguna-conference-on-sept-13-2023-301914213.html

SOURCE CPKC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.