Beltone Earns Newsweek's Recognition as One of America's Best Customer Service for 2024 & Celebrates with Healthy Aging Month

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek has announced Beltone as one of America's Best Customer Service in Hearing Care for 2024. This distinguished honor comes as Beltone launches a new "Healthy Aging" online resource in celebration of Healthy Aging Month this September.

"At Beltone, we are fully dedicated to empowering individuals to maintain optimal hearing health and well-being. This commitment has been recognized by Newsweek for two consecutive years, being named one of America's Best Retailers and now again for Customer Service," said David Molella, President of Beltone North America. "As we continue to further our commitment, I am excited about the launch of our new online resource that will provide valuable information to encourage individuals to age well and live their best lives."

The ACHIEVE study, published in The Lancet, has revealed that hearing aids may reduce the risk of developing dementia by up to 48% in high-risk individuals. This groundbreaking research underscores the importance of hearing health in overall wellness. In honor of Healthy Aging Month, Beltone is proud to launch its new online resource, Healthy Aging at Beltone.com, which features informative articles on a wide range of topics to help individuals embrace hearing health during their golden years, such as:

Beltone has been a leader in the hearing healthcare industry for over 83 years and with over 40,000 5-star Google reviews, is dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible hearing care and support. To learn more about Beltone's Healthy Aging resource please visit Healthy Aging at Beltone.com. With a vast network of approximately 1,500 locations across North America, Beltone is committed to also providing the best customer service and support possible to its independent network of owners. To learn more about Beltone's award-winning network, please visit www.ownabeltone.com.

The Newsweek America's Best Customer Service 2024 rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation, Quality of Communication, Professional Competence, Range of Services, Customer Focus, and Accessibility. The awards list can be viewed here.

About Beltone

Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 80 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,500 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Right By Your Side" promise. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

