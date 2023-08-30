Christian Norris announced as CEO of PA Consulting

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Consulting (PA), the company that's bringing ingenuity to life, names Christian Norris as CEO, effective today.

An economist by training, Christian joined PA in 2018 as a Partner. At PA, he has led the firm's health and life sciences sector, and its economics and strategy offering, partnering with clients to deeply understand their organizational strategy and achieve growth and high performance. Christian has been instrumental in shaping PA's business strategy over the last five years, which has seen the firm secure exciting client work across its geographies, and growth through acquisitions.

PA is the only company to deliver end-to-end innovation, driving significant value for clients who are seeking opportunities in the face of constant change and increased complexity. PA partners with clients to accelerate new growth ideas, from concept, through design, development, and to commercial success. And to revitalize organizations, building the leadership, culture, systems, and processes to make innovation a reality.

John Alexander, Chairman at PA Consulting, said: "In Christian, we have a very strong leader. Christian is purposeful, strategic, authentic, thoughtful, and perhaps most importantly in a partnership model, collaborative. Working closely with the board, and under Christian's leadership, we will continue to create new growth opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities."

Christian Norris, CEO at PA Consulting, said: "It is a great honor to be chosen to lead PA. We are uniquely placed in the market as the only company to bring ingenuity to life, driving significant value for our clients. Guided by our commitment to innovation and creating a culture that nurtures creativity and gives back to our communities, as CEO I will lead our diverse teams of experts as we build a positive human future."

Bob Pragada, PA Board member, and CEO of Jacobs, commented: "I'm delighted that Christian will lead the next exciting stage of PA's growth journey. I look forward to continuing to work together to tackle the world's most complex and challenging agendas, create new opportunities for our teams, and leverage the significant power of our collaboration for clients and the communities we serve. Congratulations Christian!"

PA recently announced another year of strong growth for the year ending December 2022 with a 14 percent increase in fee income YOY (to £785 million) and 96 percent over five years. Other highlights include:

Launched The PA Foundation , committing to disbursing £10 million over five years, with over £1.2 million donated to 20 charities.

Donated more than 10,000 hours of its people's time and expertise to support communities where its people live and work.

Welcomed over 1,300 new colleagues, grew its partner numbers by 52, and made 815 promotions.

Welcomed two new teams to strengthen its design and innovation capabilities - Design Partners , a product design and innovation agency, and The Cambridge Group , a leading strategy consulting firm.

About PA.

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future.

As strategies, technologies, and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity.

Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results.

We are over 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers, and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport.

Our teams operate globally from offices across the US, UK, Ireland, Nordics, and Netherlands.

About Jacobs.

Jacobs holds a 65 percent stake in PA Consulting.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

