Introducing Barrett Upton Capital Partners - Offering Turnkey, Streamlined Access to Unique Opportunities in Private Markets

Experienced Investment Team Forms Alternative Investment Platform Focused on Providing Access to High-Quality Managers

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new alternative investment firm, Barrett Upton Capital Partners, LLC ("Barrett Upton"), has been established to provide high-net-worth and institutional investors with turnkey access to a variety of opportunities in private markets.

Barrett Upton Capital Partners (PRNewswire)

Founded as an affiliate of Crescent Grove Advisors, a registered investment advisor with over $4 billion in AUM, Barrett Upton will target investments in alternative asset classes, managed by high-quality sponsors with whom its team has developed strategic relationships over multiple decades of investing in private markets. Many managers are often constrained for capacity, closed to new limited partners (LPs), and have high investment minimums. Barrett Upton's strategy enables a broader base of investors, including those that work with financial advisors, to access these managers and the investment opportunities they offer in an efficient way.

"Our industry relationships and disciplined, in-depth manager selection process help advisors offer differentiated private markets exposure to their clients," said David Keevins, Managing Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Barrett Upton Capital Partners. "We take the time to not only foster relationships with managers, but also to understand strategies within the context of key market trends and how they complement an investor's entire portfolio."

By offering diversification across sponsors and market segments at accessible minimums, Barrett Upton will allow investors to approach alternative investments like the largest, most sophisticated institutions and family offices.

"We witnessed the private markets 'access dilemma' firsthand and wanted to create a thoughtful solution," said Andrew Krei, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Barrett Upton Capital Partners. "The platform was purpose-built for investors and advisors seeking greater portfolio diversification and looking to generate attractive returns relative to public markets."

About Barrett Upton Capital Partners

Barrett Upton Capital Partners is an alternative investment platform designed to provide turnkey access to unique opportunities in private markets. Built specifically for high-net-worth and institutional investors, the team at Barrett Upton harnesses relationships and strategic partnerships, developed over decades of investing in private markets, to identify top-tier managers.

Barrett Upton was established by Crescent Grove Advisors, a wealth management firm and Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), to provide a broader array of investors with a streamlined solution for investing in alternative asset classes offering attractive return potential relative to public markets. For more information, please visit https://barrettupton.com, or email contact@barrettupton.com to discuss investment opportunities for qualified clients.

This information is provided for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any investment. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC and Barrett Upton Capital Partners, LLC are affiliates. Both Crescent Grove and Barrett Upton are registered investment advisors with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly for Barrett Upton Capital Partners

973.349.2959

BarrettUptonPR@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barrett Upton Capital Partners, LLC