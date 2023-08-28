Pure Protein™ Introduces Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro High Protein Bars

New nostalgic flavors launching at Walmart in 4-Count Boxes

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Protein, the lifestyle nutrition line known for its bestselling portfolio of bars, ready-to-drink beverages, and savory snacks, today announced the addition of two new flavors to their portfolio of best-selling high protein bars: Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro.

"Based on the enthusiastic reactions we're seeing on TikTok, these new flavors are already a home run."

This latest innovation from Pure Protein taps two growing trends in the snack category: Childhood nostalgia and global flavors. Each bar delivers an impressive 20 grams of protein per serving. They are also gluten free, low sugar and under 200 calories, making them a delicious and nutrient-packed alternative to the sugary snacks and desserts that inspired the new flavors.

"We are thrilled to introduce Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro High Protein Bars as part of Pure Protein's ever-expanding range of high-quality nutritional products and on-trend flavors," said Amie Testerman, VP of Marketing at Pure Protein. "Our consumers actively seek out healthy snacks that support their active lifestyles and satisfy cravings for sweet, savory, and familiar treats. Based on the enthusiastic reactions we're seeing on social platforms like TikTok, these new flavors are already a home run."

Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro bars are available in four-count boxes at Walmart stores nationwide.

For more information about Pure Protein, visit www.pureprotein.com or www.1440foods.com

About 1440 Foods

1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people to unleash their potential with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® nutrition bars; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; and MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com .

