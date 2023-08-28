Embark on a Vibrant Izakaya Adventure at Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya

Newest Restaurant in EPCOT Now Open

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an unparalleled Izakaya experience as Mitsukoshi USA announces the grand opening of Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya. Nestled on the second floor of the Japan pavilion in the enchanting World Showcase at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort, this vibrant culinary haven redefines dining expectations. Shiki-Sai invites guests to indulge in the heart of Japan's seasonal and gastronomic culture within a joyous and sociable atmosphere.

Meaning "festival of the four seasons," Shiki-Sai offers a new dining adventure in the spirited tradition of Izakaya. The small-plate style encourages sampling a variety of specialties and sharing with loved ones. Guests can toast to friendship and family with traditional drinks like shochu and sake, or delight in playful season-themed cocktails and mocktails. Beyond libations, Shiki-Sai presents a sophisticated twist on classics like sushi, sashimi, and tempura, alongside Japanese favorites such as chicken nanban and okonomiyaki.

The architecture and décor highlight the wonders of Japan, with gorgeous hand-painted ceiling panels and lanterns. Enchanting animated scenes displayed throughout the restaurant immerse guests in three of Japan's most celebrated festivals: hanami (cherry blossom viewing), hanabi (fireworks), and tsukimi (moon viewing).

Highlights:

Festive Izakaya Culture: Immerse yourself in the fun-loving world of Izakaya. Shareable, bold, and brimming with flavor, relish dishes like Japanese fried chicken, teriyaki skewers, and okonomiyaki.





Sushi Counter & Teppan Grill: Indulge in a mesmerizing sushi experience as expert chefs craft each piece of sushi before your eyes and dazzle with their culinary prowess.





Enchanting Ambiance: Beyond the exquisite seasonal-themed interior, enjoy stunning vistas of EPCOT , the World Showcase Lagoon, and the fireworks spectacle.

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya enriches EPCOT's culinary tapestry, reaffirming the park's commitment to authentic cultural encounters. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur of Japanese cuisine, a curious food enthusiast, or are seeking a magical dining experience, Shiki-Sai promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Japan's culinary and cultural heritage.

About Mitsukoshi USA: Mitsukoshi USA is the American subsidiary of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd, an international department store chain headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsukoshi USA manages seven other Food & Beverage destinations and the Mitsukoshi Department Store within EPCOT, along with YeSake at Disney Springs, in the Walt Disney World Resort.

