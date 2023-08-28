Children and Megan Khang win at CPKC Women's Open; nearly $3.5 million raised for heart health in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Big crowds and memorable performances during the CPKC Women's Open helped Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) raise nearly $3.5 million for children's heart health, with $2.9 million to the BC Children's Hospital Foundation and $580,000 to the Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) Foundation.

Megan Khang finished the week with a dramatic playoff win to take home her first LPGA Tour victory and the US$350,000 winner's share of the US$2.5 million purse, one of the largest for a non-major on the LPGA Tour.

"The CPKC Women's Open returned to Vancouver this week showcasing the best golfers in the world," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "On behalf of the entire CPKC family, I want to congratulate Megan Khang on her win! It was a tremendous week of golf. Together, we raised the biggest amount ever during our sponsorship of this this event, this year all in support of children's heart health in B.C.

"CPKC is honored to continue making a lasting difference in communities across Canada through CPKC Has Heart, our community investment program supporting heart health initiatives," Creel added. "Over the last decade as title sponsor of the CPKC Women's Open, through CPKC Has Heart we've raised nearly $20 million for children's heart health."

This year's total donation is the result of several fundraising efforts of the CPKC Has Heart campaign. Through CPKC Birdies for Heart, CPKC contributed for each birdie made by Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club members prior to the tournament and $5,000 for each birdie made by LPGA players on the 16th hole during championship tournament play at Shaughnessy. CPKC also matched donations made during a BC Children's Hospital Foundation campaign online in February, which is heart month.

"One in every 100 children in BC is born with a heart defect, and BC Children's Hospital's Heart Centre is there for them," said Malcolm Berry, President and CEO of BC Children's Hospital Foundation. "The centre provides specialized care and treatment through more than 10,000 patient visits each year. With CPKC's generous support of the Heart Centre's physical spaces, patients and families will soon have a true place of healing and comfort, while health care teams will collaborate in ways never before possible. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to CPKC for helping to elevate the care provided at BC Children's Hospital."

Royal Inland Hospital Foundation in Kamloops was the 2023 CPKC Women's Open community partner.

"The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation is beyond grateful to partner with CPKC for another successful year raising funds for cardiac care," said RIH Foundation CEO Heidi Coleman. "Located in Kamloops, B.C., Royal Inland Hospital is the only tertiary acute care hospital in the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap region, serving a catchment of over 225,000 British Columbians. As our community grows it is imperative that we continue to develop our cardiac program so that when patients require timely access to care they can feel reassured knowing that this type of specialized care is close to home. Through CPKC's Community Partnership and matching initiatives, we have raised an incredible total of $580,000 greatly benefitting cardiac care. We can't thank you enough."

"What CPKC has done to leave a meaningful legacy in the host communities of the CPKC Women's Open has been exceptional," said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. "We are so proud of the impact of CKPC on heart health and are thrilled that the British Columbia community will once again benefit from the incredible generosity of our partners through the 2023 CPKC Women's Open."

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About CPKC Has Heart

At CPKC, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. CPKC Has Heart focuses on improving people's heart health across North America through partnerships, sponsorships, activities and contributions that fund cardiovascular research and the best equipment and care for cardiac patients. Since 2014, CPKC Has Heart has helped raise more than $35 million to heart health initiatives in communities across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can.

About BC Children's Hospital Foundation

BC Children's Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children and youth. It's one of the few pediatric medical and teaching facilities in Canada with an acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility, and rehabilitation centre all in one place. BC Children's provides specialized care, innovative therapies and pediatric expertise for BC's kids, including the sickest and most seriously injured. At BC Children's Hospital Foundation, we raise funds to provide kids with excellence in healthcare by continuously driving advancements provincially and globally. The generosity of donors fuels our ability to conquer childhood diseases, prevent illness and injury, and prioritize the unique needs of kids in every aspect of their care. Follow us at @bcchf or visit bcchf.ca for more information.

About Royal Inland Hospital Foundation

Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) Foundation was incorporated in 1983. Its mission is to inspire donors to give, and to build meaningful relationship to support the hospital and the community's health care needs. The Foundation supports this mission through a variety of community fundraising activities including special events, legacy giving and charitable gifts from individuals, corporations and other charitable funding partners. Located in Kamloops, RIH is the only tertiary acute care hospital in the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap area, providing high-level, specialty medical care. It serves a catchment area for over 250,000 British Columbians. RIH is also an important training center, including nursing students from Thompson Rivers University, pharmacy residents and medical students from the University of British Columbia.

