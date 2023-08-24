Workday Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Fiscal Second Quarter Total Revenues of $1.79 Billion, Up 16.3% Year Over Year

Subscription Revenues of $1.62 Billion, Up 18.8% Year Over Year

24-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog of $10.27 Billion, Up 22.7% Year Over Year

Total Subscription Revenue Backlog of $17.85 Billion, Up 32.5% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Total revenues were $1.79 billion , an increase of 16.3% from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenues were $1.62 billion , an increase of 18.8% from the same period last year.

Operating income was $36.3 million , or 2.0% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $34.1 million , or negative 2.2% of revenues, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $421.4 million , or 23.6% of revenues, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $301.6 million , or 19.6% of revenues, in the same period last year. 1

Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.30 , compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.25 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $1.45 and $1.43 , respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share of $0.86 and $0.83 , respectively, in the same period last year. 2

Operating cash flows were $425.3 million compared to $114.4 million in the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $6.66 billion as of July 31, 2023 .

Comments on the News

"We're incredibly well positioned going into the second half of our fiscal year as Workday is increasingly seen as the system of trust for enterprises around the world," said Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday. "Our customers – now representing more than 65 million users under contract – rely on Workday to manage critical business processes. Our growing customer base, continued global expansion, industry growth, and partner ecosystem momentum set us up for durable long-term success. These factors, combined with the diversity of our products, the strength of our value proposition, and our winning culture make Workday one of the most enduring software businesses of our time."

"Workday delivered another strong quarter, driven by our ongoing focus on employees, customers, and innovation – including our leadership in AI and ML," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chair, Workday. "We're seeing continued momentum with more than 3,000 customers sharing their data with our ML models, more than 50 million ML inferences processed per day, and multiple generative AI capabilities in development including several that we plan to unveil next month at Workday Rising . We believe this momentum will continue to grow as more companies look to Workday as their trusted partner in responsible implementation of AI and ML."

"The strength of our Q2 results and momentum going into the second half of our fiscal year highlight the compelling opportunity ahead for Workday," said Zane Rowe, chief financial officer, Workday. "We are raising our fiscal 2024 subscription revenue guidance to a range of $6.570 billion to $6.590 billion, representing 18% year-over-year growth. We expect third-quarter subscription revenue to be $1.678 billion to $1.680 billion, or 17% growth. In addition, we are raising our fiscal 2024 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to 23.5%, and we plan on maintaining a disciplined approach of investing in long-term growth while expanding margins."

Recent Highlights

Earnings Call Details

Workday plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed via webcast . The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

Workday uses the Workday Blog as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Workday's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin with its forward-looking GAAP operating margin in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to quantify share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from our non-GAAP operating margin, as it requires additional inputs such as the number of shares granted and market prices that are not ascertainable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's full-year fiscal 2024 subscription revenues and non-GAAP operating margin, third quarter subscription revenue, growth and expansion, innovation, momentum, opportunity, demand, strategy, and investments. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) breaches in our security measures or those of our third-party providers, unauthorized access to our customers' or other users' personal data, or disruptions in our data center or computing infrastructure operations; (ii) service outages, delays in the deployment of our applications, and the failure of our applications to perform properly; (iii) the impact of recent macroeconomic events, including inflation and rising interest rates, on our business, as well as our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers; (iv) our ability to manage our growth effectively; (v) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications, advancements in technology, and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vi) the development of the market for enterprise cloud applications and services; (vii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers and individuals, including any new features, enhancements, and modifications, as well as the acceptance of any underlying technology such as machine learning and artificial intelligence; (viii) our ability to implement our plans, objectives, and other expectations with respect to any of our acquired companies; (ix) the regulatory risks related to new and evolving technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence; (x) our reliance on our network of partners to drive additional growth of our revenues; (xi) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (xii) the regulatory, economic, and political risks associated with our domestic and international operations; (xiii) delays or reductions in information technology spending; and (xiv) changes in sales, which may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription model. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Workday, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



July 31, 2023

January 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,435,690

$ 1,886,311 Marketable securities 5,221,401

4,235,083 Trade and other receivables, net 1,270,936

1,570,086 Deferred costs 198,677

191,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 254,990

225,690 Total current assets 8,381,694

8,108,224 Property and equipment, net 1,221,834

1,201,254 Operating lease right-of-use assets 262,140

249,278 Deferred costs, noncurrent 415,687

420,988 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 263,056

305,465 Goodwill 2,840,044

2,840,044 Other assets 350,860

360,985 Total assets $ 13,735,315

$ 13,486,238 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 88,814

$ 153,751 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 259,426

260,131 Accrued compensation 425,911

563,548 Unearned revenue 3,308,998

3,559,393 Operating lease liabilities 98,810

91,343 Total current liabilities 4,181,959

4,628,166 Debt, noncurrent 2,977,845

2,975,934 Unearned revenue, noncurrent 60,463

74,540 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 192,138

181,799 Other liabilities 48,357

40,231 Total liabilities 7,460,762

7,900,670 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 263

259 Additional paid-in capital 9,637,303

8,828,639 Treasury stock (323,695)

(185,047) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,780)

53,051 Accumulated deficit (3,032,538)

(3,111,334) Total stockholders' equity 6,274,553

5,585,568 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,735,315

$ 13,486,238

Workday, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Subscription services $ 1,623,939

$ 1,367,335

$ 3,151,848

$ 2,639,411 Professional services 162,827

168,463

319,230

331,044 Total revenues 1,786,766

1,535,798

3,471,078

2,970,455 Costs and expenses (1):













Costs of subscription services 255,684

244,982

494,711

477,904 Costs of professional services 192,416

178,103

370,833

348,002 Product development 609,677

547,835

1,210,134

1,089,344 Sales and marketing 524,186

458,701

1,042,823

888,002 General and administrative 168,546

140,255

336,120

274,124 Total costs and expenses 1,750,509

1,569,876

3,454,621

3,077,376 Operating income (loss) 36,257

(34,078)

16,457

(106,921) Other income (expense), net 45,555

(32,789)

72,264

(52,952) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 81,812

(66,867)

88,721

(159,873) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,152

(2,709)

9,925

6,458 Net income (loss) $ 78,660

$ (64,158)

$ 78,796

$ (166,331) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.30

$ (0.25)

$ 0.30

$ (0.66) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.30

$ (0.25)

$ 0.30

$ (0.66) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic 261,191

254,355

260,026

253,071 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted 264,435

254,355

262,923

253,071









(1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows:









Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Costs of subscription services $ 29,988

$ 25,090

$ 59,250

$ 51,320 Costs of professional services 28,754

25,838

58,794

53,422 Product development 161,975

147,181

331,909

300,485 Sales and marketing 66,632

59,878

146,755

119,047 General and administrative 64,563

50,020

124,664

95,239 Total share-based compensation expenses $ 351,912

$ 308,007

$ 721,372

$ 619,513

Workday, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 78,660

$ (64,158)

$ 78,796

$ (166,331) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 71,415

92,695

141,856

182,541 Share-based compensation expenses 351,912

308,007

721,372

619,513 Amortization of deferred costs 52,094

42,258

100,982

81,685 Non-cash lease expense 24,283

22,911

48,157

44,959 (Gains) losses on investments (865)

16,499

7,276

24,579 Other (43,872)

11,413

(81,460)

12,122 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables, net (183,387)

(324,841)

289,928

138,123 Deferred costs (68,509)

(64,742)

(103,304)

(106,471) Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,447

(9,885)

6,635

(33,882) Accounts payable 2,483

(4,142)

(55,827)

2,768 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,003

25,065

(187,311)

(5,808) Unearned revenue 79,600

63,278

(264,520)

(239,723) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 425,264

114,358

702,580

554,075 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (1,585,332)

(1,329,471)

(3,473,222)

(3,340,090) Maturities of marketable securities 1,239,613

984,887

2,471,442

1,586,362 Sales of marketable securities 25,495

28,237

47,678

33,367 Owned real estate projects (1,366)

(245)

(1,688)

(265) Capital expenditures, excluding owned real estate projects (63,753)

(168,598)

(122,529)

(227,348) Purchase of other intangible assets —

—

(9,500)

— Purchases of non-marketable equity and other investments —

(1,900)

(10,500)

(16,923) Sales and maturities of non-marketable equity and other investments —

95

—

7,161 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (385,343)

(486,995)

(1,098,319)

(1,957,736) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of debt discount —

—

—

2,978,077 Repayments and extinguishment of debt —

(30)

—

(693,983) Payments for debt issuance costs —

—

—

(7,220) Repurchases of common stock (138,647)

—

(138,647)

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans, net of taxes paid for shares withheld 90,196

83,302

87,296

84,292 Other (145)

(185)

(405)

(377) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (48,596)

83,087

(51,756)

2,360,789 Effect of exchange rate changes 218

(145)

89

(830) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,457)

(289,695)

(447,406)

956,298 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,456,291

2,786,738

1,895,240

1,540,745 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of period $ 1,447,834

$ 2,497,043

$ 1,447,834

$ 2,497,043

Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Other

Operating

Expenses (2)

Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 255,684

$ (29,988)

$ (14,688)

$ —

$ 211,008 Costs of professional services 192,416

(28,754)

(1,425)

—

162,237 Product development 609,677

(161,975)

(4,543)

—

443,159 Sales and marketing 524,186

(66,632)

(11,035)

—

446,519 General and administrative 168,546

(64,563)

(1,572)

—

102,411 Operating income (loss) 36,257

351,912

33,263

—

421,432 Operating margin 2.0 %

19.7 %

1.9 %

— %

23.6 % Other income (expense), net 45,555

—

—

—

45,555 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 81,812

351,912

33,263

—

466,987 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,152

—

—

85,575

88,727 Net income (loss) $ 78,660

$ 351,912

$ 33,263

$ (85,575)

$ 378,260 Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ 0.30

$ 1.35

$ 0.13

$ (0.33)

$ 1.45 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ 0.30

$ 1.33

$ 0.13

$ (0.33)

$ 1.43





(1) GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share are both calculated based upon 261,191 basic and 264,435 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $21.2 million and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $12.1 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2024, the non-GAAP tax rate is 19%.

Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Other

Operating

Expenses (2)

Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 244,982

$ (25,090)

$ (14,596)

$ —

$ 205,296 Costs of professional services 178,103

(25,838)

(775)

—

151,490 Product development 547,835

(147,181)

(2,236)

—

398,418 Sales and marketing 458,701

(59,878)

(9,388)

—

389,435 General and administrative 140,255

(50,020)

(628)

—

89,607 Operating income (loss) (34,078)

308,007

27,623

—

301,552 Operating margin (2.2) %

20.1 %

1.7 %

— %

19.6 % Other income (expense), net (32,789)

—

—

—

(32,789) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (66,867)

308,007

27,623

—

268,763 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,709)

—

—

53,773

51,064 Net income (loss) $ (64,158)

$ 308,007

$ 27,623

$ (53,773)

$ 217,699 Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (0.25)

$ 1.21

$ 0.11

$ (0.21)

$ 0.86 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (0.25)

$ 1.21

$ 0.11

$ (0.24)

$ 0.83





(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 254,355 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 254,355 basic and 262,931 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The numerator used to compute non-GAAP diluted net income per share was increased by $1.3 million for after-tax interest expense on our convertible senior notes in accordance with the if-converted method. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $21.5 million and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $6.1 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023, the non-GAAP tax rate was 19%. Included in the per share amount is a dilution impact of $0.03 from the conversion of GAAP diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share.

Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Other

Operating

Expenses (2)

Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 494,711

$ (59,250)

$ (30,360)

$ —

$ 405,101 Costs of professional services 370,833

(58,794)

(4,440)

—

307,599 Product development 1,210,134

(331,909)

(15,800)

—

862,425 Sales and marketing 1,042,823

(146,755)

(24,784)

—

871,284 General and administrative 336,120

(124,664)

(4,163)

—

207,293 Operating income (loss) 16,457

721,372

79,547

—

817,376 Operating margin 0.5 %

20.8 %

2.2 %

— %

23.5 % Other income (expense), net 72,264

—

—

—

72,264 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 88,721

721,372

79,547

—

889,640 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,925

—

—

159,106

169,031 Net income (loss) $ 78,796

$ 721,372

$ 79,547

$ (159,106)

$ 720,609 Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ 0.30

$ 2.77

$ 0.31

$ (0.61)

$ 2.77 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ 0.30

$ 2.74

$ 0.30

$ (0.60)

$ 2.74





(1) GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share are both calculated based upon 260,026 basic and 262,923 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $42.4 million and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $37.1 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2024, the non-GAAP tax rate is 19%.

Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Other

Operating

Expenses (2)

Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 477,904

$ (51,320)

$ (30,922)

$ —

$ 395,662 Costs of professional services 348,002

(53,422)

(4,674)

—

289,906 Product development 1,089,344

(300,485)

(15,247)

—

773,612 Sales and marketing 888,002

(119,047)

(23,434)

—

745,521 General and administrative 274,124

(95,239)

(3,241)

—

175,644 Operating income (loss) (106,921)

619,513

77,518

—

590,110 Operating margin (3.6) %

20.9 %

2.6 %

— %

19.9 % Other income (expense), net (52,952)

—

—

—

(52,952) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (159,873)

619,513

77,518

—

537,158 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6,458

—

—

95,601

102,059 Net income (loss) $ (166,331)

$ 619,513

$ 77,518

$ (95,601)

$ 435,099 Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (0.66)

$ 2.45

$ 0.31

$ (0.38)

$ 1.72 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (0.66)

$ 2.45

$ 0.31

$ (0.44)

$ 1.66





(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 253,071 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 253,071 basic and 263,224 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The numerator used to compute non-GAAP diluted net income per share was increased by $2.6 million for after-tax interest expense on our convertible senior notes in accordance with the if-converted method. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $43.1 million and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $34.4 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023, the non-GAAP tax rate was 19%. Included in the per share amount is a dilution impact of $0.06 from the conversion of GAAP diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Workday's results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Workday has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin differ from GAAP in that they exclude share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share differs from GAAP in that it excludes share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, and income tax effects.

Workday's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Workday's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Workday's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in Workday's business. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Workday's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

Management believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Workday's operating performance due to the following factors:

Share-based compensation expenses. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. Share-based compensation expenses are determined using a number of factors, including our stock price, volatility, and forfeiture rates, that are beyond our control and generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period. Further, share-based compensation expenses are not reflective of the value ultimately received by the grant recipients.

Other operating expenses . Other operating expenses includes employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Income tax effects. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of share-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. For fiscal 2024 and 2023, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 19%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. We will periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on our ongoing analysis of the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, relevant tax law changes, material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix, and any significant acquisitions.

The use of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share measures have certain limitations as they do not reflect all items of expense that affect Workday's operations. Workday compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review Workday's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

