TCL Changes the Paradigm in Super Large TV with Launch of its Newest S Class Model

Leading Electronics Brand Helps More Big Screen Customers Step Up to True Super Large Home Theater with the Addition of a High Quality, High Value 98" Television

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, today announced pricing and availability for a new 98" Smart S Class TV model. Constantly innovating to achieve greatness in the home theater space with entertainment solutions for every customer, TCL is once again upgrading its critically acclaimed portfolio with a new product that delivers premium performance powered by advanced technology. TCL's S Class TVs are designed to be a smart choice and now include the super large 98" S5, replete with picture quality innovations and housed in an elegant FullView metal bezel-less design. With this latest addition, TCL offers a unique selection of 98" TVs that can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast.

All of TCL's TV series provide the best possible combination of quality, technology and value. The new 98" S5 super sizes the value proposition, making the jaw-dropping 98" TV experience possible for more consumers than ever before. With massive investments in big screen LCD panel development and production, vertical integration gives TCL the advantage to redefine home entertainment with extra-large, feature-packed televisions.

"Watching a game on a TCL 98" TV is not like stepping to a slightly larger screen size; it is a completely different experience," said Chris Hamdorf, SVP, TCL. "With a third more screen area of an 85" TV, a TCL 98" TV transforms you from watching the game to truly feeling like you are there. TCL is now going to lead the way by making that amazing experience more affordable, and therefore, achievable. As the Official TV Partner of the NFL and a top two best-selling TV brand in the US for four consecutive years, it just makes sense that we are delivering the perfect big game TV."

The new S Class 98" includes a long list of coveted technologies that have made TCL a popular and award-winning brand. TCL's S5 big screen enhances the viewing experience by combining these key features:

120Hz Native Panel Refresh Rate

Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion

Wide Color Gamut (WCG)

High Brightness LED Backlight

TCL AIPQ Engine Gen3

HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ

Game Accelerator 240 for 240 VRR Gaming

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and Bluetooth Personal Audio

Google TV

Hands Free Voice Control (Far Field)

FullView Metal Bezel-less Design

"TCL is about to change the way people look at big screens. The magic of our engineering is providing a high-quality, super large TV with this level of cutting-edge technology, and still achieving price points the industry has never seen before. In fact, to celebrate this year's NFL kickoff, TCL will be promoting an unbelievable deal for this model very soon," said Scott Ramirez, Vice President, Product Marketing and Development. "The 98" S5 has a native 120Hz Refresh Rate with Motion Rate 480 for pristine clarity, Wide Color Gamut and High Brightness LED Backlight for a dynamic picture with high color volume, Game Accelerator 240 for blistering fast next-level gaming, and a FullView metal bezel-less design so it looks great in your home. Versus an 85" TV, you only need an additional three inches on the top and bottom, and six inches more space on the left and right to fit TCL's latest 98" set on your wall."

The new TCL 98" S Class (98S550G) is available in North America via presale beginning today for $4,999.99 MSRP. As the Official TV Partner of the NFL, TCL is offering football fans $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV with the purchase of the 98" S5 until September 19, 2023. NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube provides access to every Sunday afternoon out-of-market game. Football fans can also bundle NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV and get 100+ live channels for more live sports as well as national and local NFL games. Consumers can visit go.tcl.com/nflst to learn more about how to redeem the promotion.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

