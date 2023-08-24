Sempra Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Sustainable Business Practices

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) continues to achieve recognition for its sustainable business practices, ranking on the prestigious FTSE4Good Index Series for the eighth consecutive year.

Sustainability is central to Sempra's strategy and the company attributes its sustainable business practices to helping drive performance, capturing new opportunities and delivering long-term sustainable value for shareholders. The FTSE4Good Index Series recognized Sempra's strong performance across multiple themes including biodiversity, human rights and community and labor standards, awarding top scores for anti-corruption practices and corporate governance.

"The 20,000 high-performing employees across Sempra's family of companies embrace our vision to deliver energy with purpose, and this means upholding high standards and sustainable business practices," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president, corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer for Sempra. "We are honored to be part of an index that acknowledges our efforts to connect millions to safe, reliable and cleaner energy."

In 2022, the Sempra family of companies helped to advance a better future for stakeholders through:

Continuing focus on strong governance and transparency with recognition as a Trendsetter by the 2022 CPA-Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability,

Advancing our safety-centric culture leading to an 18% decrease in employee lost work-time incidents in 2022 compared to 2021,

Investing in local communities to strengthen economic prosperity, climate resilience and inclusion for customers and stakeholders — over $40 million in 2022,

Prioritizing strategic purchasing from local small and diverse suppliers, with $2.4 billion in goods and services from diverse suppliers including women, LGBTQ, service-disabled and minority-owned businesses by Sempra's California and Texas utilities, and

Advancing the company's energy transition action plan, including projects in battery storage, green hydrogen, climate resilience, carbon sequestration, wind and solar, and more.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

Sempra's inclusion on the FTSE4Good Index Series adds to the company's growing list of distinctions for sustainable business practices, including Fortune "World's Most Admired Companies," Investor's Business Daily "100 Best ESG Companies," and Newsweek "America's Most Responsible Companies," among others.

Learn more about Sempra's progress across its four key sustainability pillars — enabling the energy transition, driving resilient operations, achieving world-class safety and championing people — in its 15th annual corporate sustainability report: www.sempra.com/sustainability.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

