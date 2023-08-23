Travel Leaders' International Network of Independent Travel Agencies Appoints New Regional Sales Manager for Latin America

Venicio Cardoso has three decades of experience working with corporate clients

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A travel industry professional with more than 30 years of experience working with major business clients has been appointed to serve as a regional sales manager in Latin America for Travel Leaders' international network of independent travel agencies.

Venicio Cardoso, who is based in Brazil, will market the international network's extensive range of travel management services to corporate clients in the region. These business travel solutions include travel planning and fulfillment, meetings management and travel data analytics. Cardoso will report to Carina Fernández Grenno, Vice President Latin America Region & Canada, Partner Management & Sales for Travel Leaders, part of Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies.

"Travel Leaders has much to offer corporate clients when it comes to planning and managing their travel needs, and I'm excited to help build the company's brand in Latin America," said Cardoso.

Cardoso has worked as a sales manager and corporate services manager with several leading companies in the travel and tourism industry. He has a proven track record in seeking out and winning new clients and helping them successfully manage their business travel using the latest tools in travel management technology. His areas of expertise include account management, information technology, payment methods and planning sales strategies. Over his lengthy career, he has worked with many Fortune 500 companies including Pfizer, Toyota, FedEx, Siemens and Nike.

Most recently, he spent eight years as a sales manager with BCD Travel where he was responsible for implementing sales strategies, attracted major corporations as clients and routinely exceeded financial goals.

Cardoso has also worked for Web Travel Solutions, a Brazilian company that develops front-office solutions for travel agencies, tour operators, air consolidators and TMCs, as well as for Sabre Travel Network and American Express. As country sales manager at Sabre, he led a team of four people that was responsible for increasing sales in Brazil by 28 percent. At American Express, Cardoso, who was a corporate services account manager, worked with major corporations, attracting new business and helping to strengthen relationships with longstanding clients.

"Venicio is a terrific addition to our team," said Fernández Grenno. "He is a solid professional with a proven ability as a communicator, motivator, negotiator, manager and strategist. With his skills, connections, and in-depth knowledge of corporate travel in the region, he will be instrumental in helping us attract new clients throughout Latin America for our suite of business travel solutions."

About Travel Leaders International

Travel Leaders International is a distinguished network of premier travel management companies operating in over 80 countries across the globe. Our partners are dedicated to offering culturally-sensitive services in each destination while harnessing cutting-edge technology and innovative concepts to integrate service delivery on a global scale. Unlike traditional fixed office setups, our dynamic and adaptable network allows us to tailor solutions for specific business travel needs in travel fulfillment, travel consulting and meetings management worldwide. Travel Leaders International is part of the corporate travel division of Internova Travel Group.

