Premium Pet Food Company, Bully Max®, Introduces New High-Protein Wet Puppy Food

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just like any baby, puppies can be finicky about their food, often making it difficult for pet parents to provide their puppies with all the nutrients they need to grow healthy and strong. Most puppies prefer wet dog food to crunchy kibble because it more closely resembles real, fresh food, despite the inconvenience of storage and waste feeding a wet diet brings to their parents. To combat this problem, premium pet food brand, Bully Max® announced today the newest offering in their suite of high-quality, meat-first products designed just for puppies, 26/12 High Protein Wet Puppy Food.

This new tasty offering from Bully Max is sold dehydrated, meaning pup parents can serve their pup all the goodness of wet food just by adding warm water. No wasteful cans, freezing, or refrigeration required. What's more, Bully Max's wet puppy food recipe is formulated with 26 percent protein and reduced fat to encourage healthy lean muscle growth in puppies, and designed with a high calorie density, meaning puppies can eat less while still getting all the calories they need to flourish.

"As pet parents ourselves, we understand new puppy parents want to feed their new family members the very best quality and delicious food that they'll love, without the hassle and waste of traditional wet diets, which come in cans, are difficult to safely store, smell terrible and are wasteful," said Matthew Kinneman, CEO of Bully Max. "Our new 26/12 High Protein Wet Puppy Food makes it possible for pet parents to spoil their puppies with wet food in a convenient way."

Bully Max's 26/12 High Protein Wet Puppy Food is all natural and made from the highest quality ingredients, including real chicken as the number-one ingredient, healthy grains, vegetables, and added vitamins and minerals to support healthy growth and immunity. Interested pet parents can learn more about Bully Max's Wet Puppy Food and set their pup up for their healthiest, happiest life today at www.BullyMax.com .

Bully Max is a specialty dog food, treat and supplement brand dedicated to formulating recipes designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of bully breeds. Each Bully Max recipe is formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients and reviewed by veterinarians to support the muscle, growth and overall health of dogs. Bully Max recipes are always meat-based and safely cooked in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

