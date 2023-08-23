CLOUD 10 STUDIOS: A THRIVING WOMAN-OWNED ANIMATION COMPANY SEEKS TO EMPOWER DIVERSE ENTREPRENEURSHIP

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud 10 Studios, a trailblazing creative group, seeks to empower diverse entrepreneurship in the film and animation industry. Tracey Dispensa, the studio's visionary, is an accomplished veteran with extensive production leadership experience in feature films, television, immersive experiences, and live events. Honing her skills with esteemed companies such as DreamWorks Animation, Industrial Light and Magic, Intel, Gartner, and Reel FX Creative Studios, Dispensa's work includes iconic franchises like Shrek, Madagascar, How to Train Your Dragon, and Warner Brothers' SCOOB!. Now, as an active Producers Guild of America and WIA (Women In Animation) member, Dispensa remains committed to championing diversity and empowering women within the industry.

Cloud 10 Studios logo (PRNewswire)

Cloud 10 Studios sets an example for the animation industry by breaking barriers and championing inclusivity.

With a pioneering spirit, Cloud 10 Studios sets an example for the animation industry by breaking barriers and championing inclusivity. "In an industry with few women-led studios, I'm honored to be an advocate for both our industry and the rising women leaders within it," says Dispensa. "Like so many others, I used to dream about opening my own studio, and I hope I can inspire others to follow their dreams too." She goes on to say, "Our industry remains difficult for woman entrepreneurs, where even the process of being certified as a woman-owned business can be overwhelming. My goal is to encourage and empower others to have the resilience to break through."

To plant seeds for the future, Dispensa interacts with local schools, inspiring young talent to pursue their dreams. "Many don't see the film industry as a tangible dream, especially kids from underprivileged communities and backgrounds. So, I have a personal mission to let them know I am here to help if this is a dream they want to follow."

Founded in 2018 with hubs in Dallas and Las Vegas, Cloud 10 Studios harnesses Dispensa's wealth of feature film experience and valuable industry contacts. Operating from the heart of North Texas, Dispensa serves as the hands-on Managing Director and often takes on the role of Executive Producer for prestigious clients, including Warner Brothers, ICON Technology, Salesforce, and Baylor Scott & White Health.

About Cloud 10 Studios:

Cloud 10 Studios is a visionary woman-owned and operated creative studio merging disruptive innovation with extensive feature film experience. With top-tier talent linked globally and armed with cutting-edge technology, Cloud 10 delivers elevated creative solutions from its Dallas, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada hubs. They are known for forging new paths as a visualization studio with experience in VR, AR, XR, and metaverses using real time technologies.

For Details, Contact: David Bates – David L. Bates Creative 214-803-4524

Tracey Dispensa, Founder and CEO of Cloud 10 Studios (PRNewswire)

Tracey Dispensa, Founder and CEO of Cloud 10 Studios (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud 10 Studios