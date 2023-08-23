11th ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT HEMISFAIR RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S TOP FALL FESTIVALS

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair, also known as Muertos Fest, is excited to announce the production of its 11th annual festival to be held on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, 2023. Following the tremendous growth and success of last year's event, which drew an impressive 135,000 attendees, this year's free festival promises to be even more spectacular.

The 80 plus community altars built throughout the festival grounds are the heart of Dia de los Muertos at Hemisfair.

Muertos Fest is a beloved cultural event in San Antonio, attracting visitors from all of San Antonio and the United States who come together to honor and celebrate the rich traditions of Day of the Dead. The festival has gained widespread recognition and has been featured on national media, further cementing its status as a must-attend event, and one of the largest Day of the Dead events in the country.

One of the most exciting developments for this year's festival is the expansion into the newly developed Civic Park at Hemisfair, offering even more space for attendees. The festival grounds will come alive with five music stages featuring over 50 live performances by bands, poets and dance performers, a curated art market, a daily procession, children's activities, and the heart of Día de los Muertos, the 80 plus community altars built throughout the festival grounds. Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair is a free event, open to the public, attracting visitors from across the country.

"The community altars offer an engaging and memorable experience for everyone attending our celebration," said Jim Mendiola, artistic director for Muertos Fest. "Our event is not a passive viewing experience. Altar builders directly interact with attendees, sharing the stories and meaning of their ofrendas," added Mendiola.

For more information about the 11th Annual Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair, visit www.muertosfest.com. Follow us on social media @MuertosFest for updates and announcements.

About Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair (popularly known as Muertos Fest)

Established in 2013, Día de los Muertos is held annually in downtown San Antonio at Hemisfair was named as one of the 10 Great Day of the Dead Celebrations in the world by USA Today and featured on NPR Morning Edition and TODAY All Day. In its 11th year, the annual festival is recognized as the largest and most well-known Day of the Dead Festival in the U.S. celebrating the traditional Mexican holiday. To learn more, visit MuertosFest.com. Follow Día de los Muertos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @MuertosFest.

