School Implements "Game-Changing" Solution for Device Downtime

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The School District of Mondovi in Northern Wisconsin has successfully implemented a forward-thinking solution to address its evolving technology needs. In response to the challenges posed by its 1:1 device program, the district has introduced Smart Charging Locker Systems, revolutionizing the way they manage devices for their students.

LocknCharge (PRNewswire)

Mondovi's 1:1 device program, which provides Chromebooks to all grade levels, faced significant hurdles during the pandemic-induced shift to remote learning. The lack of a streamlined communication strategy resulted in misplaced devices and hours of valuable learning time lost. IT Director Brad Elkins, keen on improving device management, came across FUYL Tower™ Smart Locker Systems by LocknCharge through a peer in another school district and recognized its potential for Mondovi.

The implementation of Smart Charging Locker Systems has yielded remarkable results. The automated device exchange system allowed the district to eliminate learning loss caused by broken or forgotten devices. Students now receive fully charged and ready-to-use loaner devices instantly. Additionally, the cloud platform's advanced features empowered Elkins to customize their workflow, receiving real-time notifications and detailed logs of device loans and returns.

"The FUYL Tower has been a game-changer for our district. It has not only improved device uptime for students but also made our IT department more efficient," said Brad Elkins, IT Director of the School District of Mondovi.

The seamless integration of the Smart Charging Locker System has been embraced by the entire school community. The technology's success has prompted plans for further expansion of the self-serve locker capacity. The district envisions reserving some bays for other functionalities, such as checkouts for parents and paraprofessionals, offering secure and convenient hand-offs without the need for face-to-face scheduling.

Looking ahead, as the School District of Mondovi develops its strategic plan for the next five years, technology will undoubtedly play a crucial role. IT Director Brad Elkins envisions more ways to leverage innovative solutions to further improve and refresh technology within the district.

About LocknCharge

LocknCharge is a software and hardware company that is revolutionizing the way organizations manage mobile devices and other physical assets. LocknCharge exists to help schools and businesses uncover a better way to manage devices with less oversight, secure devices from theft, and minimize device downtime.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jen Lichtie

jen.l@lockncharge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LocknCharge