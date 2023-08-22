American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Releases Its First 2024 Presidential Race National and Iowa Surveys of Voters, Conducted by HarrisX

Survey finds Ryan Binkley has support of 1% of Republican voters nationally and in Iowa in the 2024 presidential race, meeting the threshold for the primary debate stage.

President Biden is tied with former President Trump in a head-to-head match-up for the 2024 presidential election (45% Biden vs 44% Trump), while Trump is +6pts ahead in Iowa (47% Trump vs 41% Biden).

U.S. voters are looking for new candidates this election: 64% of voters say President Biden should not run for a second term in 2024, and 56% of voters surveyed nationally say the same about Donald Trump.

Policies that promote free enterprise and competitive markets are overwhelmingly popular with U.S. and Iowa voters.

DES MOINES, Iowa and WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce (AmFree Chamber) released the findings of its first national and Iowan survey of American voters for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election cycle. The survey was conducted from Thursday, August 17, 2023, through Monday, August 21, 2023, by HarrisX, a leading national polling and market research firm. The survey was conducted among 2,327 nationwide registered voters, and 1,952 registered voters in Iowa. The national sample is comprised of 1,057 Republican primary voters, 970 Democratic primary voters. The Iowan sample is comprised of 972 Republican primary voters, 784 Democratic primary voters.

Primary Poll Findings :

Republican Primary Election

If the Republican presidential primary/caucus for the 2024 election was held today, who would you vote for?



GOP Primary Voters Among Likely Republican Primary Voters National Iowa Donald Trump 52 % 45 % Ron DeSantis 12 % 11 % Vivek Ramaswamy 10 % 9 % Mike Pence 4 % 3 % Tim Scott 4 % 8 % Chris Christie 3 % 2 % Nikki Haley 3 % 4 % Ryan Binkley 1 % 1 % Doug Burgum 0 % 2 % Asa Hutchinson 1 % 0 % Will Hurd 0 % 0 % Francis Suarez 0 % 0 % Corey Stapleton 0 % 0 % Perry Johnson 0 % 0 % Larry Elder 0 % 0 % Someone else 2 % 2 % Don't know / Unsure 9 % 11 % Column n 1057 972

Democratic Primary Election

If the Democratic presidential primary/caucus for the 2024 election was held today, who would you vote for?

Among Likely Democratic Primary Voters National Iowa Joe Biden 64 % 47 % Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 13 % 19 % Marianne Williamson 4 % 7 % Someone else 8 % 12 % Don't know / Unsure 11 % 16 % Column n 970 784

Findings include :

President Biden's approval rating is 44% among U.S. registered voters, 11% among GOP Primary voters, and 80% among Democratic Primary voters.

Most U.S. voters believe the country is generally on the wrong track (58%), while only 30% say it is on the right track. Iowan voters are even more likely to feel the country is on the wrong track (67%).

Voters are looking for new candidates this election:

Biden is tied with Trump in a head-to-head match-up for the 2024 election (45% Biden vs 44% Trump), while Trump is +6pts ahead in Iowa (47% Trump vs 41% Biden).

Economic concerns are top of mind for U.S. registered voters, who report that the most important issue facing the country today is price increases/inflation (13%), followed by fear of recession (11%) and the economy and jobs (10%).

Inflation remains the key issue among voters, with around 4 in 5 U.S. (78%) and Iowan voters (81%) identifying inflation as a major problem facing the country today.

Voters are pessimistic about both the direction of inflation and President Biden's ability to address it:

Policies that promote free enterprise and competitive markets are overwhelmingly popular with voters:

Full survey crosstabs will be released on the AmFree Chamber and HarrisX websites on 08/22/2023 or can be obtained by direct request.

Background on AmFree Chamber

The American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce (AmFree Chamber) is a national business membership organization supporting American businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs. AmFree Chamber fights for free enterprise and competitive markets as the best way to improve the lives of all Americans. Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, the longest serving governor in American history, serves as Chairman of AmFree Chamber.

AmFree Chamber is a 501(c)(6) organization. AmFree Chamber is not endorsing any candidate.

For more information, visit us online at www.AmFreeChamber.com or contact Gentry Collins at gcollins@AmFreeChamber.com or 515-681-5895

Background on HarrisX

HarrisX is a leading market research and data analytics company that conducts multi-method research in the U.S. and over 40 countries around the world on behalf of Fortune 100 companies, public policy institutions, global leaders, NGOs and philanthropic organizations. HarrisX was the most accurate pollster of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

For more information, visit us online at www.HarrisX.com.

