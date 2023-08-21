Teleperformance launches new state-of-the-art global shared services center in Hyderabad, India

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it launched a new state-of-the-art global shared services center in Hyderabad, India.

Teleperformance employees celebrate the Company's new site in Hyderabad, India. The new center in Hyderabad currently has 500 employees dedicated to Teleperformance’s Global Business Services practice. Teleperformance has grown its Global Business Service practice in India to more than 3,300 staff. (PRNewswire)

The new center in Hyderabad currently has 500 employees dedicated to Teleperformance's Global Business Services practice, which centralizes and provides critical support leveraging data analytics and next-generation AI technologies to administer back-office services including workforce management; technology, finance, and administrative support; IT and human resources. With the new site, the Company's Global Business Service practice in India has grown to more than 3,300 staff.

While initially serving internal Teleperformance processes, the new center is poised to expand these critical back-office services to its global clients.

"We are optimistic that our India business will continue to play a pivotal role in growing our Global Business Services practice," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group. "Our business in India has seen strong double-digital growth over the past two years. It has the right bench of talent to provide critical business services while helping to drive digitalization and processes optimization for our Company and our clients."

Teleperformance currently employs over 90,000 people across 70 cities in India, serving 200 clients including some of the world's premier brands. With nearly a quarter of the Company's workforce, the Company's operations in India supports major global clients across all sectors and geographies, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Teleperformance continues to invest in growing its operations across India, including recently announced plans to hire an additional 60,000 employees in India over the next two years, and double its footprint in the country over the next five years.

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

