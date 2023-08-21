Head Back to Class with Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

Back to school lunch ideas to keep kids active on the field and sharp in the classroom.

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer coming to a close and kids heading back to school it can be a chore to figure out what to pack for lunch. Beef. It's What's For Dinner., funded by the Beef Checkoff, has three recipes that will help make packing lunch easy amid all the hustle and bustle.

Roast Beef and Cheddar Pockets from Beef. It's What's For Dinner. (PRNewswire)

Forget about frozen pockets from the grocery store, because these Roast Beef Cheddar Pockets are a win-win. With just a little planning, your Sunday night pot roast can set you up for success all week as you use the leftover shredded beef to create these lunchtime favorites. They are budget-friendly, packed with flavor and perfect for kids of all ages.

If you and your kids are looking for something new to put in the rotation, these Chimichurri Steak Wraps are big on flavor and save on time. The chimichurri sauce is easy to make and brings the juicy steak slices, spinach and red bell pepper together. Rolled up in a whole wheat tortilla, this recipe is great for school lunches and as a bonus, is easy to customize for your picky eaters.

School days are long and sometimes we need a little something extra to keep us going, especially for kids participating in extra-curriculars. That's why these Beef Jerky Granola Bars are the ultimate pick-me-up snack any time of day. This recipe combines your favorite beef jerky with oats, mixed nuts, seeds and fruit. Just bake for 30 minutes ad you have homemade snack bars that are easy to pack and will keep the family fueled all week.

For more beefy recipes to keep your kids going this school year, check out our school lunch recipe collection on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

