AutoRABIT Hires Veteran GTM Executive to Lead Product Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AutoRABIT announces that it has hired Christopher Stern as Vice President of Product Marketing. Stern brings over twenty years of SaaS marketing experience to the role and will lead the product marketing function for the DevSecOps leader.

Christopher Stern comes to AutoRABIT from Flosum, bringing a deep understanding of the DevSecOps market, specifically as it relates to enterprise teams utilizing Salesforce for application development. Prior to his time at Flosum, Stern led various marketing functions at the hyper-growth SaaS provider Akami and most recently led global marketing at LimeLight Networks.

"We're delighted to welcome Christopher to the team," said AutoRABIT CEO Meredith Bell. "AutoRABIT has experienced incredible growth over the past three years, and his addition to the marketing team will enable AutoRABIT to continue delivering comprehensive, secure Salesforce release management solutions to its customers."

About his decision to join AutoRABIT, Stern says, "I was particularly drawn to AutoRABIT due to its exceptional management team, strong emphasis on security and innovation within the Salesforce ecosystem, and commitment to DevSecOps principles." He continued, "These factors convinced me that AutoRABIT is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in delivering secure and high-quality solutions that create a meaningful difference for customers."

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure on the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster, more secure deployments in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

