2024 GENESIS GV60, GV70, AND GV80 EARN IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ DESIGNATION

Genesis GV60, GV70, and GV80 secure top honors from IIHS by providing the latest safety technologies

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the 2024 Genesis GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ recognition.

"At Genesis, customers are at the center of everything we do, and their safety is our top priority," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis vehicles offer exceptional safety performance, and we are thrilled that our high standard for safety in our SUV lineup has been recognized by IIHS."

To qualify for IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn:

Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, updated side and original moderate overlap front tests

Acceptable or good headlights standard across all trims

Advanced or superior ratings of a front crash prevention system in both daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available

GV60 and GV70 were both good-rated for headlights on all trims. GV60 earned superior ratings on the standard front crash prevention system in both vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, while GV70's standard system earned advanced ratings in both tests. GV80 earned a superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test and an advanced rating in the nighttime evaluation.

All Genesis models are equipped with a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art active and passive safety technologies including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and more. Each vehicle in the Genesis line-up offers a standard suite of advanced safety features that help avoid crashes and provide advanced occupant protection when crashes do occur. These advanced safety systems resulted in the 2024 GV60, GV70, and GV80 earning the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards.

"Every Genesis vehicle is designed and engineered with safety at the forefront," said Brian Latouf, Genesis global chief safety officer. "These IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards further demonstrate the remarkable safety performance and design of our vehicles."

The 2024 GV60, GV70 and GV80 are equipped with the latest in safety and driver assistance technologies, including:

Eight or more standard airbags, including front center airbag between the driver and center console, helping to protect front cabin occupants in the event of a collision.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist* which can help mitigate the risks of collisions with detected vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in certain conditions.

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist**, helping reduce the chance of potential impact with a vehicle that is detected in the blind spot.

An innovative platform – with strong focus on safety – including passenger compartment protection and reinforcement areas using advanced high strength steel for rigidity and safety.

Genesis Connected Services and Connected Care: Starting with all-new 2023 models, Genesis vehicles now come included with Connected Care, with no expiration. Connected Care provides an always-on connection allowing for peace-of-mind safety features like Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and SOS Emergency Assistance when the vehicle has access to a cellular network connection.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

