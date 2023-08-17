Globant Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Strong Half-Year Performance, Positive Outlook Ahead
- Second quarter revenues of $497.5 million, up 15.9% year-over-year
- IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.85 for the second quarter
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.36 for the second quarter
LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $497.5 million, representing 15.9% year-over-year growth.
- IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.3% compared to 37.6% in the second quarter of 2022.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.3% compared to 39.1% in the second quarter of 2022.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 11.4% in the second quarter of 2022.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 16.1% in the second quarter of 2022.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.85 compared to $0.87 in the second quarter of 2022.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.36 compared to $1.22 in the second quarter of 2022.
Six months ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $970.0 million, representing 16.8% year-over-year growth.
- IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.0% compared to 37.8% in the first six months of 2022.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 39.3% in the first six months of 2022.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 12.0% in the first six months of 2022.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 16.5% in the first six months of 2022.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.70 compared to $1.72 in the first six months of 2022.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.64 compared to $2.41 in the first six months of 2022.
Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2023
- Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $270.8 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $70.1 million from $340.9 million as of December 31, 2022, driven mainly by payments of taxes, investments in our platform business and inorganic expansion initiatives. As of June 30, 2023, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
- Globant completed the second quarter of 2023 with 25,947 Globers, 24,163 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
- The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2023 was as follows: 60.6% from North America (top country: US), 22.0% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 14.1% from EMEA (top country: Spain) and 3.3% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India).
- Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2023 represented 8.8%, 23.7% and 33.3% of revenues, respectively.
- During the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, Globant served a total of 1,388 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 283 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 233 for the same period one year ago.
- In terms of currencies, 73.9% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were denominated in US dollars.
"We are happy to deliver another great quarter. At Globant, our vision is to provide the best AI and digital transformations in the world, and we will continue to do so with a strong focus on reinventing our technology professional services industry. We are seeing strong sequential growth into the second half of the year, providing us with encouraging signs as we start thinking about 2024", said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-founder. "In the AI space, we continue to expand our services in order to meet the increasing demand. In early June, IDC named us as a leader in AI in the IDC MarketScape, validation of our strong expertise. Beyond that, the evolution of platforms like GeneXus, Augoor, Sportian, MAIDA and Waasabi are key real-life solutions that can be scaled globally."
"It is with great pride that we report our industry-leading growth, boasting a solid 15.9% year-over-year revenue increase, amounting to an impressive $497.5 million. We have raised our guidance for the year, a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering excellent results in the current environment. Moreover, our adjusted operating profit margin met guidance expectations, and our strategic execution of M&A initiatives has effectively expanded our presence in the European market. As anticipated, our underlying leading-indicators remain strong, and we feel encouraged by the short term revenue growth momentum in our business. We are firmly on track for continued success, and we are genuinely excited about the boundless opportunities that lie ahead," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.
2023 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook
Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2023:
- Third quarter 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $545.0 million, or 18.8% year-over-year growth.
- Third quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15-16.5%.
- Third quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.46 (assuming an average of 43.5 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).
- Fiscal year 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,094.0 million, implying at least 17.6% year-over-year revenue growth.
- Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-16.5%.
- Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.72 (assuming an average of 43.4 million diluted shares outstanding during 2023).
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.
We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in more than 25 countries in 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.
Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.
Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Revenues
969,952
830,635
497,531
429,257
Cost of revenues
(620,814)
(516,937)
(316,690)
(267,970)
Gross profit
349,138
313,698
180,841
161,287
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(247,533)
(213,316)
(128,176)
(111,678)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(11,358)
(744)
(6,641)
(707)
Other operating income and expenses, net
614
—
614
—
Profit from operations
90,861
99,638
46,638
48,902
Finance income
2,176
624
941
334
Finance expense
(9,402)
(7,352)
(5,230)
(3,323)
Other financial results, net
8,429
1,256
4,667
818
Financial results, net
1,203
(5,472)
378
(2,171)
Share of results of investment in associates
15
—
(41)
—
Other income and expenses, net
1,301
2,074
(186)
1,200
Profit before income tax
93,380
96,240
46,789
47,931
Income tax
(20,089)
(22,279)
(9,883)
(10,777)
Net income for the period
73,291
73,961
36,906
37,154
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
1,252
(23,114)
(1,489)
(20,679)
- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI
(2,331)
(2,092)
(2,356)
(2,091)
- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges
3,879
(4,211)
(327)
(4,344)
Total comprehensive income for the period
76,091
44,544
32,734
10,040
Net income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
73,412
73,715
36,993
37,092
Non-controlling interest
(121)
246
(87)
62
Net income for the period
73,291
73,961
36,906
37,154
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
75,027
44,298
32,898
9,978
Non-controlling interest
1,064
246
(164)
62
Total comprehensive income for the period
76,091
44,544
32,734
10,040
Earnings per share
Basic
1.73
1.76
0.87
0.89
Diluted
1.70
1.72
0.85
0.87
Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)
Basic
42,362
41,788
42,426
41,829
Diluted
43,309
42,737
43,373
42,778
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
240,863
292,457
Investments
29,906
48,408
Trade receivables
488,052
424,810
Other assets
14,848
15,197
Other receivables
60,619
70,212
Other financial assets
10,608
6,529
Total current assets
844,896
857,613
Non-current assets
Investments
1,836
1,513
Other assets
3,445
10,657
Other receivables
21,457
16,316
Deferred tax assets
52,132
46,807
Investment in associates
1,352
1,337
Other financial assets
31,217
34,978
Property and equipment
161,371
161,733
Intangible assets
200,449
182,572
Right-of-use assets
131,125
147,311
Goodwill
799,598
734,952
Total non-current assets
1,403,982
1,338,176
TOTAL ASSETS
2,248,878
2,195,789
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
84,048
89,397
Payroll and social security taxes payable
171,619
203,819
Borrowings
294
2,838
Other financial liabilities
60,716
59,316
Lease liabilities
39,273
37,681
Tax liabilities
22,925
23,454
Income tax payable
14,717
11,276
Other liabilities
1,353
808
Total current liabilities
394,945
428,589
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
4,178
5,445
Borrowings
54
861
Other financial liabilities
60,506
78,055
Lease liabilities
86,033
97,457
Deferred tax liabilities
5,070
11,291
Income tax payable
2,342
—
Payroll and social security taxes payable
2,848
4,316
Provisions for contingencies
12,708
13,615
Total non-current liabilities
173,739
211,040
TOTAL LIABILITIES
568,684
639,629
Capital and reserves
Issued capital
51,040
50,724
Additional paid-in capital
1,000,316
950,520
Other reserves
(30,627)
(32,242)
Retained earnings
611,963
538,551
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,632,692
1,507,553
Non-controlling interests
47,502
48,607
Total equity
1,680,194
1,556,160
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,248,878
2,195,789
Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net Income for the period
36,906
37,154
Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others
61,928
37,899
Changes in working capital
(62,092)
(30,074)
Cash flows from operating activities
36,742
44,979
Capital expenditures
(27,822)
(27,783)
Cash flows from investing activities
(35,510)
(51,465)
Cash flows from financing activities
(13,608)
(9,753)
Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents
(12,376)
(16,239)
Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit
Gross Profit
349,138
313,698
180,841
161,287
Depreciation and amortization expense
13,033
10,800
6,601
5,582
Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled
8,778
1,914
3,188
1,114
Adjusted gross profit
370,949
326,412
190,630
167,983
Adjusted gross profit margin
38.2 %
39.3 %
38.3 %
39.1 %
Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(247,533)
(213,316)
(128,176)
(111,678)
Depreciation and amortization expense
40,489
28,933
20,710
14,778
Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled
24,995
23,477
13,865
13,116
Acquisition-related charges (a)
9,118
5,710
4,570
3,233
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
(172,931)
(155,196)
(89,031)
(80,551)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues
(17.8) %
(18.7) %
(17.9) %
(18.8) %
Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations
Profit from Operations
90,861
99,638
46,638
48,902
Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled
33,773
25,391
17,053
14,230
Acquisition-related charges (a)
21,142
11,715
10,727
6,075
Adjusted Profit from Operations
145,776
136,744
74,418
69,207
Adjusted Profit from Operations margin
15.0 %
16.5 %
15.0 %
16.1 %
Reconciliation of Net income for the period
Net income for the period
73,412
73,715
36,993
37,092
Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled
33,749
25,391
17,029
14,230
Acquisition-related charges (a)
20,761
10,598
10,889
4,289
Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments
(13,660)
(6,767)
(6,053)
(3,474)
Adjusted Net income
114,262
102,937
58,858
52,137
Adjusted Net income margin
11.8 %
12.4 %
11.8 %
12.1 %
Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
Adjusted Net income
114,262
102,937
58,858
52,137
Diluted shares
43,309
42,737
43,373
42,778
Adjusted Diluted EPS
2.64
2.41
1.36
1.22
(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.
Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)
Metrics
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Total Employees
25,924
26,541
27,122
26,288
25,947
IT Professionals
24,410
24,922
25,331
24,496
24,163
North America Revenues %
64.5
64.9
61.7
61.4
60.6
Latin America Revenues %
23.8
21.9
22.7
21.8
22.0
EMEA Revenues %
9.7
10.0
11.9
13.4
14.1
Asia and Oceania Revenues %
2.0
3.2
3.7
3.4
3.3
USD Revenues %
79.0
81.2
77.5
74.8
73.9
Other Currencies Revenues %
21.0
18.8
22.5
25.2
26.1
Top Customer %
10.5
10.7
10.8
9.4
8.8
Top 5 Customers %
25.7
24.7
25.1
24.5
23.7
Top 10 Customers %
36.7
34.5
34.3
34.8
33.3
Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*
1,043
1,114
1,249
1,342
1,388
Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)
233
255
259
276
283
(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.
