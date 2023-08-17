First Integrative and Functional Medicine Healthcare Network Lands on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Forum Health ranks No. 1709 with three-year projected revenue growth of 327 percent

FLINT, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, is the first network of its kind to be included on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Our mission is to redefine healthcare by shifting the paradigm from 'sick care' to 'well care.'

From medical weight loss, bioidentical hormone therapy and sexual health to chronic disease, longevity and environmental medicine, Forum Health is helping patients take control of their health by continuing to meet the demand for effective personalized healthcare.

View the full List of Medical Specialties and Services here.

Phil Hagerman, Forum Health CEO: "We're honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000. Our transformational growth over the last five years is a reflection of the rising demand for personalized, root-cause medicine and anti-aging strategies. Our mission is to redefine healthcare by shifting the paradigm from 'sick care' to 'well care' with the latest in advanced healthcare technology in response to the failings of conventional medicine, and the increasing demand for patients taking a more active role in their health and longevity."

Inclusion in the list comes at a significant period of evolution for the company, being recognized at #1709 in the Inc. 5000 list and more importantly ranked 127 in Healthcare Services. This is after a three-year revenue growth of 327% and the expectation to more than double in 2023 through the acquisition and opening of new clinics and organic growth from new and expanding treatments and services.

With our exponential growth, Forum Health now has 31 clinics in 12 states, located in major U.S. regions, with over 400 employees crediting its booming success to:

Acquiring medical practices with high-demand service lines focused on healing - not just masking symptoms





Investing in cutting-edge, next generation technology , advanced diagnostics and pioneering treatments





Collaborative relationships and precision health to help patients achieve optimal wellness





Dramatic increase in consumer's demand for effective personalized healthcare

Adam Puttkammer, Forum Health President: "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in light of recent economically challenging times cannot be overstated. We assembled the top thought leaders in the functional and integrative medicine space to meet the demand from consumers who want more from healthcare. We're now focused on further accelerating our momentum as the leader in this arena and driving measurable results for our patients."

About Forum Health, LLC Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics with advanced treatments and cutting-edge technology, care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships to help patients achieve their health goals. The company has three major divisions: Forum Health, LLC which represents our medical practices, Power2Practice, our EMR, data and technology-focused division and Inwell Biosciences LLC, our professional-grade dietary supplements. Learn more at www.forumhealth.com.

About Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters creating our future. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S. Visit www.inc.com.

