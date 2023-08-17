For the 6th Time, Advertise Purple, Inc. Makes the Inc. 5000 in 2023, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 173 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed on Tuesday, that Advertise Purple, Inc. ranks No. 3003 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Advertise Purple's Founder and Chairman, Kyle Mitnick, notes, "What an honor to have made the most prestigious list in business for the sixth consecutive year. Since I founded the company over a decade ago, the business climate has been fluid, posing serious threats one day and colossal wins the next. Change has truly been the only constant. Companies that received this award have adapted beyond belief in the last few years, truly defying all odds. And when I pause to reflect 'why,' the pattern is clear: their service, products, and teams are head and shoulders above the competition. This award wouldn't have been possible without our committed team and trusting customers. Thank you."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Advertise Purple (www.AdvertisePurple.com) is a tech-enabled partnership marketing service. We have helped over 4,000 brands in 23 verticals generate over $4B in affiliate revenue, making us the leader in affiliate program management. Through a combination of experience, exclusive proprietary affiliate partnership technology Purply™, and our team of 100+, Advertise Purple provides award-winning affiliate program management for Enterprise, SMB, and international e-commerce brands looking to drive performance-based online customer acquisition.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

