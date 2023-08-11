Landgate Named "Land Resource Marketplace Of The Year" In 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , the United States' leading marketplace and data provider for commercial land and its resources including solar, wind, minerals, water, and carbon offsets, today announced it has been selected as "Land Resource Marketplace of the Year" in the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.

LandGate won (PRNewswire)

They truly excel at connecting commercial real estate with the energy industry.

LandGate's PowerRealty tool serves as an all-in-one platform, equipping real estate agents with multiple tools to bolster and expand their businesses, including highly accurate third-party valuations. LandGate combines the best land and resource data available with proprietary algorithms, generating estimated solar lease, farm lease, and carbon credit payments for property owners or their representatives, as well as value and risk indexes related to the land and its resources.

Moreover, any user can effortlessly generate specialized property reports that encompass data and valuations related to solar, wind, carbon, agriculture, minerals, and water. By leveraging this comprehensive data on land and resources, users can make confident investment decisions by evaluating the leasing potential for the highest and best use of each property.

The company also provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date parcel ownership information via an extensive database. Additionally, LandGate offers a feature-rich land CRM that empowers users, being real estate investors or agents, to create personalized pipelines and track parcel progress. For those looking to launch easy and high conversion marketing campaigns, the customizable property reports can be ordered and sent to selected parcels or owners on the map.

"We recognize the indispensable nature of accurate valuation, risk, resource assessment, and ownership data of parcels for real estate professionals. This is why we go above and beyond to ensure our users have access to the most reliable information available through our robust data intelligence, user-centric ethos, and innovative features," said Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate. "By providing access to the land, energy, and resource marketplace, coupled with top-notch valuation data, we are here to empower our users to make informed decisions, expand their reach, and get deals done faster. Thank you to PropTech Breakthrough for reinforcing our commitment."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"This years' 'Land Resource Marketplace of the Year' award belongs to LandGate. They truly excel at connecting commercial real estate with the energy industry, revolutionizing the way these sectors collaborate. Their cutting-edge data intelligence and marketplace for land and its resources, provides an array of benefits by engaging the renewable energy and resource development market," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "LandGate has cemented itself as a true game-changer in the industry, offering unparalleled benefits and value to real estate professionals, developers, investors, and buyers. By seamlessly incorporating energy and resources into the equation of land evaluation, they are transforming the way the industry operates."

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions, and an online marketplace for US commercial land and its resources: solar, wind, carbon, minerals, EV charging stations, battery storage, and water. The company helps investors, developers, real estate agents, and landowners understand energy & environmental resource values and connect on its online marketplace for land-related transactions.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LandGate