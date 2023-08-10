J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announces Liquidation of Two Exchange-Traded Funds

Funds are expected to liquidate in Fall 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the upcoming liquidation and dissolution of two exchange-traded funds: JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) and JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) (collectively, the "ETFs").

Shareholders may buy and sell their shares prior to the de-listing date at market prices on the NYSE Arca. Last day of trading for JUSA on the NYSE Arca is September 13, 2023. Last day of trading for JIDA on the NYSE Arca is October 10, 2023.

ETF Name Ticker De-listing Date Liquidation Date JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity

ETF JUSA 9/14/2023 9/21/2023 JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity

ETF JIDA 10/11/2023 10/18/2023

Proceeds from the liquidations will be distributed to shareholders at net asset value as of September 21, 2023 and October 18, 2023 for JUSA and JIDA respectively.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares of either of the Funds on the Funds' designated aforementioned liquidation date will receive a liquidating distribution of cash in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares.

Shareholders who receive a liquidating distribution generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares if shares are held in a taxable account, and such shareholders should consult their tax advisor about the potential tax consequences.

