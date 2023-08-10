Frisco Lands A 'Suite' Deal Exclusive Boutique Resort with Private Golf Hitting Bays and TaylorMade® Custom Fitting Center To Break Ground in Spring 2025

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Frisco, life is about to get 'suite.'

Each suite will feature a private hitting bay (PRNewswire)

A select group of investors is swinging big with the launch of a 7-star, premium golf destination called The Bays Golf Experience and Suites. For the first time, Frisco residents and global executives will have an amenity-rich destination for themselves and their golf-enthusiast clients in one of the most convenient and attractive areas of the United States.

The luxurious, five-star Bays Golf Experience and Suites will span 18 acres and offer breathtaking views of the PGA of America's new headquarters in Frisco, Texas. In addition to the private hitting bays nestled inside individual suites, the global golf destination will feature four stories of top-tier golf entertainment with the largest television in Frisco, the most advanced TaylorMade golf technology and custom club fittings as well as concierge-level service for any request.

"Imagine being able to watch your own set of TaylorMade custom clubs expertly made right before your eyes," says James Meese, the visionary and investor behind the Bays. "With the TaylorMade Bays experience, we are offering world-class hospitality to golf enthusiasts who live and work here and for those willing to travel for the very best."

The luxury resort, featuring 24 suites with private hitting bays on each balcony draws inspiration from iconic golf courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Palm Springs and will open in Spring 2025. The Bays will also feature the most expansive bar in North Texas, showcasing a 100-foot-wide television screen–that even the Dallas Cowboys will envy – surrounded by ring-style seating from all three levels. Furthermore, The Bays distinguishes itself through its dedication to sustainability, being a LEED-certified building.

"There is nothing like this in the world and my partners and I are ecstatic to bring this must-see destination to life in Frisco," Meese adds.

Luxury Driving Range Experience

Upon arrival, visitors will be immediately transported into a TaylorMade golfer's paradise, presented with the opportunity to play across deluxe golf hitting bays and a spacious 25,000 sq ft putting green and chipping area. Complete with an extensive walk-up bar, providing the perfect setting for honing putting skills and enjoying a relaxing day on the green. Guests will also be able to work on their game with precise ball-tracking software.

The TaylorMade Exclusive Golf Fitting Experience

In partnership with TaylorMade, The Bays will provide one of the foremost premium custom fitting experiences in the industry. Equipped with the game's most advanced technology and designed with the golf enthusiast in mind, the premier club-fitting experience is unmatched in the world of golf. TaylorMade certified fitting experts will provide personalized services, meticulously crafting custom clubs right before your eyes, allowing you the privilege of walking out with your new clubs in hand.

"TaylorMade is thrilled to build out a new custom fitting center at The Bays in Frisco. We look forward to welcoming players from around the world and helping them improve their game with the most advanced and innovative products TaylorMade offers," said David Abeles, President and CEO of TaylorMade.

Founding memberships will be by invitation only, offering an immersive, luxurious golf experience. Members can enjoy PGA Frisco tee times, a rooftop pool, concierge services and professional golf instruction.

About TaylorMade Golf Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, TaylorMade Golf is a leading manufacturer of high-performance golf equipment, golf balls and accessories. TaylorMade has a history of innovative industry-leading products such as the groundbreaking Stealth 2 Carbonwood™ Driver, TP5/TP5x Golf Balls and P·Series irons. TaylorMade's technological advancements touch all sectors of the golf industry, including customization, visual technology seen in pix™ and Tour Response Stripe™ golf balls and digital experiences such as the MyTaylorMade+ app. A major force across the world's professional tours, TaylorMade has an unrivaled athlete portfolio that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Nelly Korda, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooke Henderson, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Charley Hull, Maria Fassi and more.

About The Bays Golf Experience and Suites

The Bays Golf Experience and Suites is a unique upscale golf experience located next to the PGA Headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Through state-of-the-art technology and world-class amenities, The Bays provides avid golfers with an immersive and unparalleled golf experience.

The Bays will also showcase the largest television in North Texas (PRNewswire)

The Bays is home to the most advanced TaylorMade golf technology and custom club fittings (PRNewswire)

Golfers will have access to a deluxe hitting bays and a 25,000 sq ft putting green and chipping areas (PRNewswire)

Dual The Bays and TaylorMade Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bays