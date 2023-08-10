Evolution Physical Therapy Partners with Undrafted Ventures to Expand to Long Island, NY

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Physical Therapy, a leading healthcare brand with 14 locations nationwide, is excited to announce the opening of its newest facility in Long Island. This expansion comes through a strategic joint venture with 2x Super Bowl Champion and Long Island Native Chris Hogan's Undrafted Ventures . The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its impact in the healthcare industry.

Super Bowl Champ & Long Island resident, Chris Hogan , is opening a physical therapy & fitness center in Farmingdale, NY

Led by industry veterans Mike Giunta and Brian Wolfe, Evolution Physical Therapy has earned a reputation for excellence, providing exceptional patient care and innovative treatment approaches.

The joint venture also includes the acquisition of Warren Kelly's East Coast Strength & Performance, uniting two respected brands and combining their expertise and resources to offer an elevated level of care to athletes and patients in Long Island and beyond. This partnership brings together a team of experts, including one of the best sports performance coaches on Long Island (Warren Kelly), a 2x Super Bowl Champion ( Chris Hogan ), a leading physical therapy provider (Evolution Physical Therapy), and a successful entrepreneurship team (Undrafted Ventures).

Chris Hogan expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "It's very exciting to dive into the next chapter of my career. With one of the nicest facilities in the area and some of the best coaches around, it's no wonder that many professional athletes choose to train with us."

The Undrafted Ventures team, consisting of Tom Ottaiano, Billy Ash , Joe Sanfilippo , Chris Hogan, and Joanne Gonzalez, emphasized their unique approach: "We don't just invest in brands with fancy pitch decks. We partner with founders who share our values, leveraging our years of experience – both successes and failures – to guide them towards profitability."

The new Evolution Physical Therapy & Fitness location on Long Island , enriched by the integration of East Coast Strength & Performance, will prioritize individualized treatment & training plans to ensure patients and athletes receive the best care possible.

About Evolution Physical Therapy:

Led by Mike Giunta and Brian Wolfe, Evolution Physical Therapy is a leading healthcare provider with 14 locations across the United States. The company is dedicated to helping individuals regain strength, mobility, and independence through personalized physical therapy services.

About Undrafted Ventures:

Undrafted Ventures is an innovative private equity group that provides hands-on guidance and support to its partner companies. They seek to nurture businesses aligned with their values and poised for success in the market.

