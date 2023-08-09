Delta Dental of California Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023

This award recognizes Delta Dental's impact and commitment to delivering a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and respected

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, the nation's leading dental insurance provider serving more than 45 million members, has been by recognized by Newsweek as one of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023'. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group identifies America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in the United States by conducting a large-scale employer study based on more than 350,000 company reviews.

"A diverse workforce is one of our key pillars to success, and we are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our efforts," said Brian Sherman, senior vice president and chief people officer at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "Our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and programs aim to foster a cohesive and welcoming work environment in which every employee feels safe, included, respected and valued to take exceptional care of our customers, providers and each other."

In the study, Delta Dental's diversity score is ranked in the Healthcare and Services industry. Other notable health care companies recognized in this category include Abbott, Bayer, Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics.

"Most companies these days talk a lot about diversity. It is common to hear employers emphasizing their efforts to recruit and promote people of different ages, races, genders, sexuality and abilities," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "It is well-documented that workplaces filled with people with different worldviews are more creative, more innovative and generally make better decisions."

Delta Dental is dedicated to achieving inclusion and belonging by embracing a diverse workplace.

The company's employee-led inclusion communities include Asian Pacific Islander Recognition & Empowerment, Alliance of Black Employees, Latinx & Hispanic Association of Nationwide Talented Employees, Family First, Spectrum for LGBTQIA+ employees and allies and Women@Delta. Delta Dental's core values of Trust, Service, Excellence and Innovation are unified in a shared commitment to embrace different ideas, perspectives and backgrounds to create a stronger and more creative work environment that delivers better results.

Delta Dental is committed to providing consistent, quality access to oral health care, improving education and driving lasting policy changes to address systemic issues. To learn more about what makes Delta Dental of California an inclusive place to work and to join our team, visit our career page.

About Delta Dental

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 45 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit deltadentalins.com.

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

