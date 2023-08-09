Chewsy Launches Women's Multi and Beautiful Hair Vitamins at Mother's Market and Kitchen

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy , a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, is excited to partner with Mother's Market and Kitchen to introduce Women's Multi and Beautiful Hair Vitamins.

Chewsy Logo (PRNewswire)

Mother's Market and Kitchen customers no longer have to choose between effectiveness, taste, portability or affordability when it comes to their vitamins. Chewsy chews are a different kind of daily supplement delivering a 360 blend of essential nutrients to help kick start your day and achieve overall wellness goals.

Women's Multi - This cranberry grape chew delivers a complete formula for women and is scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value of 16 essential vitamins and minerals.

Beautiful Hair - Formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength, this chew is infused with Biotin, Goji Berry, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B vitamins.

"Mother's Market and Kitchen shares our commitment to providing natural and organic products to consumers looking to improve their health and wellness," stated Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "We are thrilled to introduce this wellness selection of vitamin chews, offering consumers a delicious and nutritious way to get their daily vitamins."

From taste to texture, Chewsy is known for its clean ingredients and delicious taste. Unlike traditional gummies, Chewsy chews are individually wrapped so they stay sanitary, are easily portable and won't clump together in warm weather and are also larger to fit more nutrients in each chew, with only 3 grams of organic sugar and no gelatin.

Like Mother's Market and Kitchen, Chewsy is dedicated to intentional living and providing the best quality products on the market. Beautiful Hair and Women's Multi vitamins are now available at Mother's Market and Kitchen. For more information about Chewsy visit www.chewsychews.com.

About Chewsy Chews

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products are available on Amazon and at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, CVS, Mother's Market and other major retailers nationwide. For more information about Chewsy, please visit www.chewsychews.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chewsy