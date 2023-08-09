CEVA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

CEVA, Inc. reported Q2 2023 revenue of $26.2 million and non-GAAP loss per share of $0.02. Seventeen new agreements were signed, including three Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo deals and four deals targeting automotive applications. Royalty revenues grew 17% sequentially, following a recovery in CEVA-powered smartphone, 5G base station and PC shipments. For more information and highlights, view the infographic. (PRNewswire)

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $26.2 million, a 21% decrease compared to $33.2 million reported for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 licensing, non-recurring engineering (NRE) and related revenue was $16.8 million, a decrease of 24% when compared to $22.1 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $9.4 million, a decrease of 15% when compared to $11.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2022, but up 17% sequentially.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of CEVA, remarked: "Our second quarter results reflect a challenging and dynamic environment, where our licensing business was impacted by a slowdown in funding of semiconductor startups that limited our ability to conclude certain anticipated customer licensing agreements. Nevertheless, we had a number of noteworthy licensing achievements in the quarter, including three customers for Wi-Fi & Bluetooth combos and four new agreements with customers targeting automotive applications. We are also encouraged by the sequential recovery in our royalty business, with strong shipments of smartphones for emerging markets and inventory restocking across PCs, 5G RAN and the broad IoT markets which we serve. We believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the insatiable demand to connect everything and deploy generative AI everywhere with our unrivalled portfolio of wireless connectivity and sensing AI technologies."

During the quarter, seventeen IP license and NRE agreements were concluded, targeting a wide variety of end markets and applications, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 for combo connectivity chips targeting consumer, smart home and industrial IoT, 5G Redcap and cellular IoT wireless communications for industrial, UWB for digital car keys and in-cabin radar in automotive, AI for automotive ADAS and sensor fusion for digital pens. Five agreements were with first-time customers.

GAAP gross margin for both the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 was 79%. GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.3 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $0.3 million for the same period in 2022. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.8 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million reported for the same period in 2022. GAAP diluted losses per share for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.25, as compared to a GAAP diluted losses per share of $0.05 for the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for both the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 was 82%. Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million, as compared to Non-GAAP operating profit of $4.6 million reported for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss and diluted losses per share for the second quarter of 2023 were $0.5 million and $0.02, respectively, compared with Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $4.3 million and $0.18, respectively, reported for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.4 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.3 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.2 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.7 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix, VisiSonics and Hillcrest Labs businesses as well as investments in NB-IoT technologies, and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix and VisiSonics business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.3 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.3 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs business and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition.

Non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for the second quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.2 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.7 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix, VisiSonics and Hillcrest Labs businesses as well as investments in NB-IoT technologies, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix and VisiSonics business acquisitions and (d) $0.1 million associated with the reevaluation of an investment in another company. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.3 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.3 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs businesses and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition and (d) $0.5 million loss, net of taxes, associated with the reevaluation of an investment in another company.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "As we navigate the current macroeconomic conditions, we have implemented cost-saving initiatives to reduce expense levels for the remainder of the year. We believe these initiatives will enable us to remain lean and dynamic, which combined with our strong balance sheet will allow us to act decisively to support our future growth strategy."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding CEVA's ability to capitalize on demand with its portfolio of technologies, the impact of CEVA's cost-savings initiatives, and CEVA's growth prospects and potential. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing CEVA results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of CEVA's technologies and products incorporating CEVA's technologies to achieve market acceptance; CEVA's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the cyclical nature of and general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; CEVA's ability to diversify its royalty streams and license revenues; CEVA's ability to continue to generate significant revenues from the handset baseband market and to penetrate new markets; and general market conditions and other risks relating to CEVA's business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. CEVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary embedded software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, spatial audio, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

CEVA is a sustainable and environmentally conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At CEVA, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter , YouTube, Facebook, , LinkedIn and Instagram .

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS – U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended Six months ended

Jun 30, Jun 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:







Licensing, NRE and related revenues $ 16,801 $ 22,123 $ 37,522 $ 44,516 Royalties 9,371 11,072 17,385 23,070









Total revenues 26,172 33,195 54,907 67,586









Cost of revenues 5,572 6,825 10,887 13,229









Gross profit 20,600 26,370 44,020 54,357









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 19,594 19,538 40,385 39,748 Sales and marketing 2,795 2,723 5,840 5,646 General and administrative 4,169 3,635 8,217 7,271 Amortization of intangible assets 316 750 645 1,500 Total operating expenses 26,874 26,646 55,087 54,165









Operating income (loss) (6,274) (276) (11,067) 192 Financial income, net 1,121 413 2,576 695 Reevaluation of marketable equity securities (119) (685) (236) (1,816)









Loss before taxes on income (5,272) (548) (8,727) (929) Income tax expense 546 575 1,963 1,890









Net loss $ (5,818) $ (1,123) $ (10,690) $ (2,819)









Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.25) $ (0.05) $ (0.46) $ (0.12) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per

share (in thousands):







Basic and diluted 23,476 23,174 23,405 23,139

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended Six months ended

Jun 30, Jun 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (5,818) $ (1,123) $ (10,690) $ (2,819) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 390 344 794 683 Equity-based compensation expense included in research

and development expenses 2,420 2,006 4,593 4,001 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales

and marketing expenses 468 340 861 673 Equity-based compensation expense included in general

and administrative expenses 927 613 1,816 1,335 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition

of Intrinsix, VisiSonics business in 2023 and Hillcrest

Labs business, and investments in NB-IoT and

Immervision technologies 702 1,282 1,379 2,564 Costs associated with the Intrinsix and VisioSonics

business acquisition 312 325 638 651 Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable

equity securities, net of taxes. 119 527 236 1,398 NRE revenues associated with the purchase price

allocation (PPA) related to Intrinsix acquisition 0 0 0 42 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (480) $ 4,314 $ (373) $ 8,528 GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock

used in computation of diluted net loss and loss per share

(in thousands) 23,476 23,174 23,405 23,139 Weighted-average number of shares related to

outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands) — 820 — 795 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in

computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the

above (in thousands) 23,476 23,994 23,405 23,934



















GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.25) $ (0.05) $ (0.46) $ (0.12) Equity-based compensation expense $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.34 $ 0.28 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of

Intrinsix, VisiSonics business in 2023 and Hillcrest Labs

business, and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision

technologies $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 Costs associated with the Intrinsix and VisioSonics

business acquisitions $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable

equity securities, net of taxes. $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02) $ 0.18 $ (0.02) $ 0.36



Three months ended Six months ended

Jun 30, Jun 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP Operating Income (loss) $ (6,274) $ (276) $ (11,067) $ 192 Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 390 344 794 683 Equity-based compensation expense included in

research and development expenses 2,420 2,006 4,593 4,001 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales

and marketing expenses 468 340 861 673 Equity-based compensation expense included in

general and administrative expenses 927 613 1,816 1,335 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition

of Intrinsix, VisiSonics business in 2023 and Hillcrest

Labs business, and investments in NB-IoT and

Immervision technologies 702 1,282 1,379 2,564 Costs associated with the Intrinsix and VisiSonics

business acquisitions 312 325 638 651 NRE revenues associated with the purchase price

allocation (PPA) related to Intrinsix acquisition 0 0 0 42 Total non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (1,055) $ 4,634 $ (986) $ 10,141



Three months ended Six months ended

Jun 30, Jun 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Gross Profit $ 20,600 $ 26,370 $ 44,020 $ 54,357 GAAP Gross Margin 79 % 79 % 80 % 80 %









Additional NRE revenues associated with the purchase

price allocation (PPA) related to Intrinsix acquisition 0 0 0 42 Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 390 344 794 683 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition

of Intrinsix, acquisition of VisiSonics business in 2023,

and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision

technologies 386 532 734 1,064 Total Non-GAAP Gross profit 21,376 27,246 45,548 56,146 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 82 % 82 % 83 % 83 %

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





June 30, December 31,



2023 2022 (*)



Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 27,511 $ 21,285 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

108,136 118,194 Trade receivables, net

13,502 12,297 Unbilled receivables

18,370 18,953 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,753 6,896 Total current assets

175,272 177,625 Long-term assets:





Bank deposits

— 8,205 Severance pay fund

7,916 8,475 Deferred tax assets, net

8,936 8,599 Property and equipment, net

6,868 7,099 Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,836 10,283 Investment in marketable equity securities

172 408 Goodwill

76,771 74,777 Intangible assets, net

6,907 6,680 Other long-term assets

7,595 6,291 Total assets

$ 300,273 $ 308,442







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade payables

$ 1,104 $ 1,995 Deferred revenues

3,788 3,168 Accrued expenses and other payables

18,340 25,133 Operating lease liabilities

2,895 2,982 Total current liabilities

26,127 33,278 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued severance pay

8,702 9,064 Operating lease liabilities

6,239 6,703 Other accrued liabilities

621 526 Total liabilities

41,689 49,571 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

24 23 Additional paid in-capital

244,250 242,841 Treasury stock

(1,462) (9,904) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,583) (6,249) Retained earnings

21,355 32,160 Total stockholders' equity

258,584 258,871 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 300,273 $ 308,442

(*) Derived from audited financial statements.

