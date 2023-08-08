SquareX to Release Exclusive Product Access to DEF CON 31 Delegates in Las Vegas, this August

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting turn of events, SquareX, a browser based consumer security startup that recently raised $6M in seed funding from Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia in May is attending DEF CON 31 at Las Vegas from 10th to 13th August. The company is looking forward to extending DEF CON attendees an opportunity to get early access to their product by coming to their booth in the vendor area.

Vivek Ramachandran, the driving force behind SquareX and a seasoned cybersecurity expert and serial entrepreneur, says "DEF CON conferences have been instrumental in shaping my infosec career over the past two decades. I have always found immense value in establishing a presence at DEFCON events, whether as a speaker or exhibitor and I can't wait to meet and greet the community, and bring SquareX to this community first before opening it to the world."

This year SquareX team will be taking part in its first ever international conference and is excited to be present in the vendor booth area. The company will be distributing 15,000 copies of the SquareX's limited edition hacker comic book, Hacker Superheroes of the Digital Age authored, published by Vivek himself. Each comic has a special QR code embedded in it, granting exclusive early access to attendees of DEF CON to SquareX's product. The organisation wants to ensure that this valued hacker community gets a head start in experiencing SquareX's productivity-first consumer security solution before the wider community has access to it. In fact, the demand to get hands on the comic book has been so high that SquareX has launched a 'reserve your comic book campaign for attendees of DEF CON 31'.

SquareX always values and appreciates DEF CON's community's insights. Their feedback will play a paramount role towards the shaping of SquareX's product development and on-going growth.

To reserve a copy of the hacker comic book, DEF CON delegates can register their interest here.

About SquareX:

SquareX is founded by Vivek Ramachandran, a renowned cyber security professional and serial entrepreneur.

SquareX is engineering a productivity-first cybersecurity solution for consumers from ground-up. Built on a deterministic mode, consumers are equipped with a host of Disposable Solutions like Disposable Browsers, Disposable File Viewer, and Disposable Emails that uses its unique isolation technology to provide users infrastructures that help them be safe and fearless online.

SquareX Social:

LinkedIn

Twitter

View original content:

SOURCE SquareX