Diversified Financial Services Firm Hilco Global Hires David Kurtz as Vice Chairman - Chief Strategic Officer

Highly regarded Lazard dealmaker Kurtz to work closely with Hilco Global Operating Company leadership to continue fueling the impressive growth and expansion underway.

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a privately held diversified financial solutions firm, announced today that veteran Lazard banker David Kurtz, will join the firm, serving as Vice Chairman and Chief Strategic Officer. Mr. Kurtz will report to and work closely with Hilco Global Chief Executive Officer and Founder Jeffrey B. Hecktman.

Mr. Kurtz is a well-known and highly regarded deal maker for the past 40 years and was most recently at the financial advisory firm Lazard where he had been a Vice Chairman of U.S. Investment Banking and Head of Global Restructuring since 2012, as well as a member of the global executive committee.

In this new role as Vice Chairman and Chief Strategic Officer, Mr. Kurtz will be responsible for continuing to fuel growth and further expansion of the overall diversified platform, while reinforcing Hilco Global' s reputation for delivering unsurpassed asset knowledge and expertise.

Jeffrey B. Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global explained Mr. Kurtz's new role by stating that "David will work directly with our executive leadership team and me to align the now 800+ person organization to meet our aggressive strategic and commercial growth objectives and to expand our footprint around the world."

Mr. Hecktman said "I've known David Kurtz for many years. He is recognized across the industry as one of the best strategic dealmakers in the business and his addition to our top management serves as a testament to the quality of the work we deliver and the level of talent we continue to attract to our company." Hecktman added, "As a longtime colleague and friend for many years, I am thrilled to say that David's business prowess is only bested by his commitment to his family, friends, and community, a critical component of our company's culture and values."

Mr. Kurtz brings to Hilco Global a depth and breadth of experience having worked across a broad range of some of the largest, most complex restructuring, M&A, and investment banking transactions around the world. Some of the transactions he has been associated with at Lazard include Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney, Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, Eastman Kodak, Tribune Company, Toys"R"Us, Belk, Nine West, Claire's, Valaris Limited, Transocean, Diamond Offshore, RH Donnelley, Xcel Energy Inc./NRG, USATA Board (USAir, ATA Airlines, America West, and Aloha Airlines).

David Kurtz said, "Joining Hilco Global provides such a unique opportunity to leverage both my professional skill set and passion for strategic thinking at a firm that is truly innovative." Kurtz added, "Jeffrey Hecktman and his leadership team at Hilco Global have built an impressive solutions focused platform that can look at a transaction holistically. The operating structure is built to take advantage of a comprehensive range of financial solutions delivering. This powerful one-two punch enables Hilco Global to deliver highly customized and proven solutions to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise business value for the client…And being privately held, they deliver it with speed and an entrepreneurial agility that is truly unsurpassed. "

Prior to joining Lazard in 2002, Mr. Kurtz was an attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where he served as Senior Partner and member of its Global Restructuring Group. He earned his J.D and B.A., from Case Western Reserve University. Over the years Mr. Kurtz has received many awards and accolades including the "Global Restructuring Investment Banker" at the Turnaround Atlas Awards and "Bankruptcy Dealmaker of the Year" by American Lawyer Magazine. He is also an accomplished lecturer and published co-author of books such as "Representing the Unsecured Creditors Committee in Insolvency Restructurings" and "Workouts and Turnarounds."

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

