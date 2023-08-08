Dill Dinkers Pickleball Partners with Franchise Well to Architect National Growth Strategy

On National Pickleball Day Established Indoor Pickleball Concept Taps into Leading Global Franchise Consulting Firm for Innovative Franchising Launch

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new, hotshot competitor in the pickleball world that's about to take the nation by storm…

As the fastest-growing sport in the country, Dill Dinkers is at the forefront of the pickleball phenomenon.

Dill Dinkers, a Maryland-based indoor pickleball concept and the first of its kind in the state, is quickly establishing a strong foothold, setting the stage for rapid franchise growth. In support of the brand's development efforts, the company announced on National Pickleball Day a strategic partnership with Franchise Well, a leading franchise consulting practice led by reputable industry veteran Dr. Ben Litalien.

As Chief Development Officer, Litalien is setting plans in place to launch Dill Dinkers' franchise program this fall. "A testament to following a passion, Founders Will and Denise Richard's appetite for playing pickleball that has equipped them with the aptitude to open an indoor facility is inspiring," said Litalien. "And now, the opportunity to bring Dill Dinkers to communities across the country through a regional developer franchise offer is an exciting step in the journey."

Since opening the original Dill Dinkers Pickleball Club last November in the Richard's neighborhood of Columbia, Maryland, the site is now in the process of expanding to 12 courts. Alongside its flagship location, the brand has successfully opened two more Dill Dinkers Pickleball Clubs in Maryland and the fourth is anticipated to open in Rockville in the next few weeks. Most recently, the brand signed a lease for the Manassas Mall in Virginia which will be the first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in Prince William County.

"We started Dill Dinkers because of our unwavering passion for the sport and the community it has provided us. Now, through Franchise Well, Dr. Litalien is offering us unparalleled franchising experience, giving us the confidence to craft an effective growth strategy for Dill Dinkers," said Co-Founder and CEO Will Richards, alongside his wife Denise, Co-Founder, and COO and brings his own franchise owner-operator experience to the table as a former Domino's multi-unit franchisee. "It was crucial for us to ensure both owner-operators and investors could succeed, and we've developed an innovative approach to achieve that by offering both single-unit and regional developer growth paths. We are thrilled to be launching our franchise program in the coming weeks as we already have a long list of interested parties."

"The world has gone crazy for pickleball, and the demand for an indoor experience is overwhelming," said Litalien. "Dill Dinkers has perfected its model to deliver an unbeatable environment—it's climate-controlled, structured play at an affordable price. Being able to extend the success of the Dill Dinkers brand into a world-class franchise offering is a great honor. So many franchise concepts that come to market are simply 'cookie cutter' replicas of other franchises. It was essential to develop a franchise strategy befitting of the great concept Will and Denise have created."

Dill Dinkers Pickleball Clubs will operate in 15,000 square feet or more of indoor space, to provide space for six to 12 courts. The primary focus is on ensuring the functionality of the facilities by administering safety during play to achieve a seamless player experience. To accomplish this, each facility will have a dedicated Director of Pickleball responsible for providing training, instruction, and organizing tournaments, leagues, and special events. Delivering a quality professional experience, the brand boasts its special partnership with Joola, a leading manufacturer in paddle sports, equipping each facility with top-notch Joola nets, paddles and other high-quality products to enhance the overall player experience. "We are truly excited to be partnering with Dill Dinkers to support their national franchise expansion," said Richard Lee, CEO of Joola, "Will and Denise have created an exceptional club concept dedicated to passionate pickleball players."

Besides the single Dill Dinkers Pickleball Club franchise offer, the company will offer territories for development featuring nine revenue streams, a robust operating system, a proprietary reporting and management platform that is mobile-enabled, an intensive training system, and a turnkey marketing program for grand opening and membership development. Regional Developers must open and operate a flagship location in their territory, but can meet their development schedule by opening more units with independent franchisees opening in their territory. The company will compensate regional developers for soliciting qualified franchisees and for providing ongoing support for all the clubs in the territory. "The regional developer model is ideal for entrepreneurs that want to rapidly build the Dill Dinkers brand in a market, without the usual capital required by the area developer model," said Litalien.

While spearheading the franchise development efforts, Franchise Well is working alongside other Dill Dinkers strategic partners including All Points Public Relations, the Strategic Factory, Joola, Morrow Hill Commercial Real Estate and Court Reserve.

For more information about Dill Dinkers, visit www.dilldinkers.com.

About Dill Dinkers Pickleball

Dill Dinkers Pickleball is the leading provider of dedicated indoor pickleball facilities on the east coast. With the announcement of their fifth facility, Dill Dinkers will offer 50 dedicated indoor pickleball courts in the DMV by early 2024. The Dill Dinkers brand is known for its fun, friendly, and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize, and improve their skills. Each facility offers dedicated indoor courts with fences and outdoor surfaces, event space, a ball machine, and a state-of-the-art reservation system powered by Court Reserve. Dill Dinkers offers court reservations for members and visitors. They also offer clinics, private and semi-private lessons, leagues, business advertising, and rental for private events.

About Franchise Well

Franchise Well is a boutique consulting practice in strategic franchise development working with select clients with concepts that can benefit from effective use of using the franchise model. Led by Dr Ben Litalien, a certified franchise executive who also teaches franchising at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and the Liniger Center on Franchising at the University of Denver. For more information on Franchise Well visit their website at www.franchisewell.com or contact laura@franchisewell.com.

