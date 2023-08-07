Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) Announces Leadership Appointments: CEO and CFO, Leading Company into a Sustainable Future

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the leading Midwest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider — is proud to announce the appointment of two new executives to its leadership team. These strategic appointments reflect LRS' commitment to furthering its efforts of redefining resource recovery management, while ensuring financial excellence.

New Chief Executive Officer: Matt Spencer

LRS is excited to welcome Matt Spencer as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 12, 2023. As the new CEO, Spencer will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of LRS' operations, including strategic direction, business development, and customer relations. With a strong emphasis on safety and sustainability, Matt is poised to drive LRS' mission of providing innovative waste management solutions that promote a cleaner and greener future.

The LRS Board of Directors tout their confidence in Matt's appointment. "We are delighted to welcome Matt to LRS," said Paul Mitchener, Chairman of the Board. "His extensive experience and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we continue to position LRS as a leader in the waste management sector. We look forward to working closely with Matt and the executive team to achieve our strategic objectives and drive sustainable growth."

Prior to joining LRS, Spencer held the position of Chief Executive Officer with Sweeping Corporation of America (SCA) as well as Chief Operating Officer at Waste Corporation of America (WCA). WCA doubled in revenue and profit during the six years under his leadership, which was driven by a significant M&A strategy.

"I am honored to join LRS as the new CEO," said Spencer. "LRS has a well-earned reputation for its unwavering commitment to safety, while delivering cutting-edge waste and recycling solutions, and I am excited to build upon this legacy. I look forward to leading the organization with an employee-first mindset, to ensure we continue to redefine waste diversion and recycling practices and contribute to a more sustainable future."

New Chief Financial Officer: Luke Chenery

In addition, LRS welcomes Luke Chenery as its new Chief Financial Officer. Chenery joins LRS with a strong track record of leadership, exceptional financial acumen, and a passion for delivering results. With his strategic insights and broad expertise, Chenery will play a pivotal role in enhancing LRS's financial performance, optimizing operational efficiencies and contributing to the organization's long-term growth.

"The team is thrilled to have Luke join LRS as CFO," said Mitchener. "His proven ability to foster collaboration and drive financial excellence is set to further elevate LRS' reputation as an industry trailblazer. We look forward to his contributions to our continued success."

Both Spencer and Chenery share LRS' relentless commitment to safety, customer satisfaction and sustainable solutions that inspire change for a better tomorrow. They look forward to working with the existing leadership to empower teams to shape and advance the strategic goals of the company.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 70 facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 2,300 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Olson-Torch

media@LRSrecycles.com

(630) 938.1495

