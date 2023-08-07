Birthday Club
Clorox to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that CEO Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will be featured speakers at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Sept. 6 in Boston. A live webcast of their fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

