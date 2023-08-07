Babizoa Launches Turmeric-Contained Premium Rice, Turmeric Rice, Natural Health Ingredient

- Food Processing Company Named to Participate in This Year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babizoa, a food processing company whose main ingredients are healthy grains, has been selected as one of the 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

With cutting edge technology to minimize nutrient loss, the company produces healthy foods made from healthy grains that consumers can enjoy without losing any special nutrients.

The newly released turmeric rice is not only delicious with natural sweeteners, but also premium rice containing turmeric, a natural health ingredients turmeric. Cultivated in clear water and fertile soil, it has a clean, transparent texture, excellent taste, and good preservation properties. Even if cooled, it is loved by consumers for its chewy texture and delicious taste.

Yellow turmeric has long been known to increase immunity and is rich in curcumin, which helps the human body. In addition, 80% of turmeric with warm properties is made in India and has a strong bitter taste.

Founded in 2010, Babizoa is an honest food company that does its best to provide delicious, healthy and happy food to domestic and global consumers through functional rice, organic rice, and functional mixed grains.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBV95BGL

