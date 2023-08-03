Birthday Club
OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts: 




Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@outfront.com

courtney.richards@outfront.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-announces-quarterly-dividend-301893012.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.