Leading immigration services provider expands global reach and establishes Middle East presence with the acquisition of Dubai-based Sesam Immigration.

CHICAGO and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, Inc., the leading immigration services provider that combines access to top legal talent with industry-leading technology to bring efficiency and transparency to the global immigration process, today announces the acquisition of Sesam Immigration , the top immigration services provider in the United Arab Emirates. The announcement is the latest expansion by Envoy of its global footprint in strategic markets around the world.

Envoy Global Acquires Sesam Immigration, Expands UAE Services (PRNewswire)

"Joining Envoy strengthens our team's ability to serve our customers with the commitment and diligence that has been the cornerstone of Sesam since our beginnings and opens the door for us to offer aligned global services to our customers," said Boris Ritter, Managing Director at Sesam. "Envoy's technology and service solutions are unmatched in the industry, and we are elated to join this strong and growing team," added Philipp von Zitzewitz, Managing Director at Sesam.

Sesam specializes in immigration services to local and international corporations operating in the UAE. The firm has existed for over two decades and has a suite of services, including immigration and visa solutions, business travel, HR consulting and more.

"Sesam is a longstanding leader in UAE immigration services, and I have admired their team of professionals for many years," said Sophy King, President of Global Immigration at Envoy. "This partnership allows Sesam to offer global immigration services to existing customers in the UAE and positions us to offer the best possible service and experience in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region."

The UAE is increasingly important for international corporations as a global hub for foreign talent. This expansion gives Envoy a regional headquarters in the GCC region and positions the company for growth throughout the Middle East. With its acquisition of Sesam, Envoy continues to strengthen its offering, delivering U.S. immigration services through affiliated law firm Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C., with in-house immigration practices in Canada, Singapore, the UK, Ireland and now the UAE and a network of trusted partners across the globe.

"We're thrilled to add Sesam to the Envoy team," said Dick Burke, President and CEO of Envoy. "As the global immigration landscape evolves, ensuring we have the best legal professionals guiding our customers and helping them navigate the immigration process has never been more important. Today's news represents another step forward for us as a global immigration provider to leading companies."

About Envoy Global, Inc.

Envoy Global's immigration and global mobility service offerings deliver exceptional service and a better overall experience for all stakeholders in the immigration process. With support in over 180 countries globally, Envoy Global is celebrating its 25th year and works with over 1,000 companies across all industries.

About Sesam Immigration

For over two decades, Sesam Immigration has specialized in immigration services to local and international corporations operating in the UAE. Their growing client includes primarily international companies operating out of every major free zone and mainland jurisdiction in the Emirates. Sesam is also the trusted partner of several leading overseas-based immigration law firms. Sesam's highly qualified multilingual team of consultants navigates all complex administrative procedures on behalf of our clients, providing results, solutions and 100% transparency.

