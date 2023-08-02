Premier BSA/AML Gaming Conference Announced for September 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSA-AML Compliance Group is proud to return to Las Vegas in September to host a conference featuring the leading experts in anti-money laundering compliance in the gaming industry. Scott Rembrandt, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes (TFFC) at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, will provide a keynote address regarding financial threats, as well as Treasury and FinCEN initiatives.

Jim Lee, the head of IRS-Criminal Investigation Division, will provide the Wednesday, September 13th keynote address and discuss how law enforcement uses critical BSA data to combat money laundering and other illicit finance schemes. Chief Lee has served in criminal law enforcement for over 28 years, managing some of the most significant investigations of financial crimes including tax evasion, sanctions evasion, money laundering, cyber-crime, and terrorist financing.

The annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference is the largest and most comprehensive anti-money laundering compliance conference dedicated to the gaming industry and will take place at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, September 12-14. The conference has added an optional "Fundamentals" day on September 11 for those who are new to the industry or want to sharpen their skills.

"We are honored to once again welcome so many government officials and experts who have agreed to share their knowledge and insights with the compliance community," said James Dowling , CEO of BSA-AML Compliance Group and the Dowling Advisory Group. "We're committed to providing a forum for attendees to connect and learn from true experts in their fields."

Last year's conference was an amazing success, with more than 460 attendees from more than 35 states and over 160 gaming entities. Attendees said it was "the best AML/BSA conference that I have ever attended," with speakers who "are experts in their fields and have tackled anti-money laundering for a number of years." Another attendee stated, "the opportunity of networking with others in the industry as well as with regulators is an unmatched experience."

This year's conference includes speakers from various federal and state law enforcement and regulatory agencies including casino BSA/AML examiners from IRS; the Department of Justice's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section; and several others. In addition, various gaming regulatory agencies will attend, including New Jersey, Nevada, and Ontario.

Attendees will have a chance to meet face-to-face with IRS-BSA Examiners, state gaming regulators, and criminal law enforcement to learn about money laundering, emerging illicit finance typologies, fraud, and cyber threats to their casinos.

The conference agenda will include topics such as Artificial Intelligence; BSA/AML enforcement; IRS examinations; E-Sports and the Future of Gaming; the Intersection of Responsible Gaming and Anti-Money Laundering; and much more.

To register for the conference, please visit https://bsaamlgamingconference.com

Sponsorship opportunities for the conference are available; please message contact@bsaamlcompliancegroup.com.

The BSA-AML Compliance Group provides the gaming industry, emerging payments companies, FinTechs, and other entities with knowledge-based training related to anti-money laundering, sanctions compliance, and other illicit finance issues.

