Dining With Dogs: The American Veterinary Medical Association Advice for Eating Al Fresco with Fido

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer in full swing, you may be seeing more dogs dining outside at restaurants. Not only are pups welcomed at many outdoor spaces, but some eateries have also created menus specifically catered to our four-legged friends. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the nation's leading advocate for the veterinary profession, offers tips for making outdoor dining with dogs a relaxing, fun, and safe experience for everyone.

"Outdoor restaurants can be a great option for dog owners, providing new and exciting spaces where dogs are welcome and can enjoy some fresh air with their families," said AVMA President Dr. Rena Carlson. "Before you go, however, it's important to take steps to make sure you and your dog are prepared for the experience."

If you decide to bring your dog along for dinner, the AVMA offers the following advice:

Give the Restaurant a Buzz: Before hopping in the car, call ahead and let the staff know you'll be bringing your dog and make sure they're dog friendly. They may be able to reserve a convenient table that's not in the middle of all the activity. They can also tell you about any restrictions and what you should bring with you, besides a leash.

Consider Your Dog: While you might be looking forward to your dog's company, they might just rather stay home! Be sure that eating outside with strangers is right for your dog. Will they be comfortable and relaxed or stressed and over-heated? Just like some of us, they may not enjoy being somewhere that's too crowded, hot, or noisy.

Think of Others: It's hard for dog lovers to believe, but not everyone is at ease around dogs. Practice good pet etiquette when bringing your dog to public places.

Be Medically Up to Date: Always make sure your dog is current on vaccinations, medications and flea and tick prevention. The only thing you want to take home from the restaurant is a doggy bag.

It's Not Time to Share: It's tempting to share the food on your plate with your pup; however, many foods that are safe for humans can be dangerous for dogs. Refrain from feeding dogs any of your food. Instead, bring some food that's right for them.

For more pet health and safety tips, visit AVMA.org.

