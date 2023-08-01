New Redaptive ONE Platform Simplifies Building Energy Management and ESG Reporting

Smart energy meters combined with a central data dashboard provide detailed insight into building energy consumption, empowering users to achieve energy savings and sustainability goals.

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Energy-as-a-Service leader Redaptive announced a new digital platform that tracks and analyzes building energy use data to provide actionable insights for facility managers and energy and sustainability professionals. The solution, titled Redaptive ONE, assesses building performance, simplifies sustainability reporting, and helps to maximize energy savings.

Redaptive ONE: loT electric, gas, and water smart-metering technology enable real-time data dashboard for facility and energy managers’ building portfolios. (PRNewswire)

Most companies with a large multi-state real estate portfolio need to collect and interpret data across dozens of buildings. This means they have to sort through dozens of water, gas and electric bills in order to track total consumption. Redaptive ONE's metering and data dashboard provides a real-time window into consumption across building portfolios, saving on average 50% on reporting costs and time to gather and interpret the data, in addition to saving between 5%-15% on utility spend.

"Redaptive ONE represents the next big leap for Redaptive's service offering," said Redaptive CEO Arvin Vohra. "With Redaptive ONE, we're providing our customers transparent data insights, easier ESG reporting, and the ability to validate the savings generated from the Energy-as-a-Service upgrades they install with us."

First Redaptive installs meters to measure electricity, water, and gas usage allowing facility managers the visibility needed to optimize critical energy saving and energy generating equipment and make informed operational improvements.

Sustainability leaders can then harness insights from the platform's Sustainability Data Module, which is seamlessly integrated with Energy Star Portfolio Manager or third party API tracking software to simplify energy reporting and benchmarking. For Commercial and Logistics Real Estate Owners for instance, this capability has proven extremely valuable as they typically lack direct access to tenants' utility consumption data for the buildings they manage.

"With Redaptive's metering solution and the Redaptive ONE platform, our team can easily track and monitor consumption data, by building, across our entire portfolio for water, gas and electricity. Prior to Redaptive ONE, gathering data was a slow, manual, and time-intensive process. This real-time solution also identifies inconsistent consumption patterns and automatically sends alerts that ultimately create safer, healthier buildings by identifying leaks and building systems that are running at off-peak intervals." said Spencer Gerberding - Partner at WPT Capital Advisors. "As an added benefit, we are using this data to engage with our tenants to promote energy efficiency capital projects that decarbonize our buildings and assist our tenants in reaching their sustainability goals."

The Redaptive ONE platform was implemented at scale across 18 locations, managed by WPT Capital Advisors, in only five months. They gained easy access to their energy consumption data for ongoing environmental, social and governance (ESG) and GRESB reporting without having to collect and decipher utility bills from their tenants. Learn more about our work with WPT in our case study .

"Dozens of our customers, like WPT Capital Advisors, have been great first adopters of our Redaptive ONE platform, and we're extremely excited to bring this much-needed technology to the market," said Vohra. "As we continue to expand the capabilities of Redaptive ONE, we can further empower customers to drive meaningful change and unlock a sustainable future."

The Redaptive ONE solution launch follows Redaptive's recent $250 million fundraise with CPP Investments, Honeywell , CBRE, Linse Capital and others. These contributions have enabled Redaptive to continue supporting enterprise customers with data-driven energy generation and efficiency programs to reduce their emissions and achieve their sustainability goals.

Schedule a demo to learn more about the Redaptive ONE solution and dashboard.

View our Redaptive ONE Intro Video .

About Redaptive

Redaptive is a leading Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive's programs help many of the world's most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, optimize cost, lower carbon emissions, and meet their sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and resource barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits quickly, all with continuous data powered by Redaptive's proprietary metering technology. Redaptive was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit: Redaptive.com .

About WPT Capital Advisors

WPT Capital Advisors (WPT) is a real estate development and investment management firm focused on the U.S. industrial warehouse and distribution sector. WPT operates a fully integrated management platform with a long history in all facets of logistics real estate, investing across diverse strategies through both public and private investment vehicles. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with investment offices in California and Tennessee, WPT currently manages in excess of US$3 billion of assets on behalf of various global investment partners. For more information, visit: wptcapital.com

Redaptive Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redaptive