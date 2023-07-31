Jeremy Butler joins newly renamed We the Veterans and Military Families as Chief Growth Officer

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We the Veterans and Military Families , a non-profit, non-partisan, pro-democracy organization (formerly We the Veterans), today announced that Jeremy Butler will join the team as the Chief Growth Officer, effective July 24, 2023. He will serve on We the Veterans' Executive Team, working with Executive Director Ellen Gustafson and Executive Chairman Ben Keiser.

"Jeremy's extensive experience in the veteran community will be an invaluable addition to our team as we expand our pro-democracy work nationally," said Ellen Gustafson, Executive Director of We the Veterans and Military Families. "Jeremy has an incredible track record of success advocating for America's veteran community as a transformative leader."

Jeremy Butler, a U.S. Navy veteran, joins We the Veterans and Military Families after a distinguished term as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. Jeremy served on active duty in the Navy from 1999 to 2005 as a surface warfare officer. He currently serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Jeremy attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL, where he majored in International Relations. He later received his M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

"I'm excited to join We the Veterans and Military Families and help advance their important mission to strengthen our democracy for all Americans," said Mr. Butler. "Our nation does its best work when we come together and work for the common good."

About: We the Veterans and Military Families was founded in 2021 by veterans and military family members. Our mission is to empower the veteran and military family community to strengthen American democracy by promoting patriotic civic engagement. In 2022, WtV&MF organized the +30 member Vet the Vote coalition and recruited more than 63,500 veterans and family members to serve as volunteer election poll workers nationwide.

