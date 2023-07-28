PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH LIDS WITH NEW LAS VEGAS STORE LOCATION

Operated by Lids, the new Paris Saint-Germain Las Vegas store boasts exciting features including customization stations, one-of-a-kind collaborations, and more

INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, French league football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has unveiled a new store location in Las Vegas, which will be managed by leading hat retailer, Lids. As part of the football club's long-term partnership with Lids and Fanatics, Lids oversees the operations for PSG store locations to create a one-of-a-kind and consistent retail experience worldwide for sports fanatics and fashion mavens alike to enjoy.

(PRNewsfoto/Lids) (PRNewswire)

Following the successful opening of the Fanatics and Lids-operated PSG debut permanent store in Los Angeles in 2021, flagship store opening in New York and European stores 2022, and Miami in earlier this year, the new Vegas store will be located at Forum Shops at Caesar's (3500 Las Vegas Blvd S SP#S25A Las Vegas, NV 89109). The new location also expands Lids' footprint in Las Vegas as the brand opened a flagship store on the iconic Las Vegas strip last October.

The Vegas store will feature team jerseys, headwear, accessories, one-of-a-kind collaborations, fashion collections, and more. The store will also include customization stations, a signature feature available in most Lids retail stores, where consumers can customize their products on-site. At 1,851 square feet, the store's official grand opening event will be hosted on Saturday, July 29 from 1-5PM ET and include an in-store DJ, free hat customization with any in-store headwear purchase, and much more for consumers to enjoy.

"As we continue to broaden our brick-and-mortar footprint this new location speaks to the incredible partnership that we've been able to forge with PSG," said Bob Durda, President at Lids. "We look forward to continuing to offer an unparalleled shopping experience in Las Vegas as local fans and visitors will have access to iconic merchandise right at their fingertips. Las Vegas is known for being a city with avid sports enthusiasts who will undoubtedly enjoy visiting this new store."

"The opening of a new Paris Saint-Germain store in Las Vegas reflects the club's massive potential for development in the USA, where we are boosting our presence," said Fabien Allègre, Paris Saint-Germain Chief Brand Officer. "This is our way of responding to the growing passion of the US public, whose love for our products grows a little more with every passing season. We are proud to now offer them an immersive experience focused on our brand in the heart of Las Vegas."

For more information, please go to the PSG website.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the North America, Europe and Australia through over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain was founded in 1970 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. Since its takeover by QSI in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain has gone on to become one of the world's top football clubs and sports brands. The club has won 29 trophies in the last 11 years and 47 since its foundation, making it the most successful in France. It has attracted many great players over the years, including Ronaldinho, Beckham and Ibrahimovic, and latterly Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, three of the best players in the world today. The club's international popularity knows no bounds. In the last ten years, its community of social media followers has grown from zero to 190 million and is now one of the largest in football. A forward-thinking club, Paris Saint-Germain added an eSports team to its men's football, women's football, handball, and judo teams in 2016. Committed to giving something back to the community, the club has significantly increased funding for its Foundation with the aim of developing far-reaching programmes for disadvantaged young people.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lids