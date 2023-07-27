ImageSource, Inc. Top 10 Fintech Solution Provider of 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., a leader in providing innovative solutions for the global Financial Services industry, is proud to announce our recent recognition by The Money Outlook as one of the Top 10 Fintech Solution Providers of 2023. The accolade confirms ImageSource's commitment to excellence and our proven expertise in helping leading Fintech companies improve efficiency, reduce risk, modernize operations, and enhance customer experiences.

Terry Sutherland, founder, and CEO of ImageSource, says, "We are honored to be included in Money Outlook's list of preeminent Fintech solution providers. As The Money Outlook's insights indicate, we take pride in empowering companies to reshape business processes and innovate services. ImageSource proudly collaborates with our Financial Services customer-partners to fuel vision and drive positive transformation throughout the sector." ImageSource understands the dynamic challenges faced by Financial Services companies, banks, and credit unions. Our flexible, modular ILINX platform delivers cutting-edge solutions and equips companies with the tools to stay ahead and thrive in times of rapid market shifts. Our mission is to bridge the gap between emerging trends and practical insights with powerful AI and low-code/no-code applications. We enable our valued clients to unlock their full potential and establish themselves as trusted industry leaders.

Vishnu Santhosh, Managing Editor of The Money Outlook, commended ImageSource's impressive achievements: "They have established themselves as a prominent player in the sector because of their advanced technology foundation and commitment to providing businesses with real-time visibility and data-driven insights. ImageSource's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction is remarkable."

Collaboration between ImageSource and Money Outlook presents a unique opportunity for businesses to access comprehensive research and gain real-time data visibility. Money Outlook's extensive research insights, paired with ImageSource's foundation in advanced technology, enables clients to make informed decisions and carve out innovative niches within the Financial Services landscape.

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com , or call (360) 943-9273

