Dinara Launches Fiat Off-Ramps and a New Custody Solution for New and Long-Tail Tokens

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinara , a startup providing enterprise financial services for crypto businesses, today announced the launch of a new service that will allow for seamless exchange between fiat currencies and stablecoins as well as an enhanced custody solution, Dinara Managed Wallet (DMW), that will enable clients to securely hold a wide range of new or long-tail tokens directly on their platform. This includes layer-1s and tokens that are otherwise unsupported by traditional custodians. Dinara's secure, fully integrated platform now makes it quick and easy to send, receive, convert and manage both crypto assets and fiat currencies, creating a frictionless experience for clients.

These new product offerings were driven by increasing demand from clients who want to fully integrate their critical financial services infrastructure. The company also upgraded the platform to allow users to access key account information through API integration. With Dinara, all assets can be seamlessly integrated into the platform's user interface, providing clients with a unified experience across all supported assets.

Laurence Latimer, co-founder and CEO of Dinara, shared, "We are committed to building innovative solutions to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients. Despite recent headwinds, we believe that crypto will be a key pillar in the future of finance and that digital assets will be foundational to fueling innovation." He added, "Our mission has always been to simplify banking services of digital assets for crypto companies and VCs. These new offerings will give our clients a more seamless experience and deliver even more value."

Vai Gupta, co-founder and CTO at Bonfire commented, "Dinara is committed to partnership and creating a best-in-class experience for clients. Working with the team has been a game-changer for us as we have been able to bring our digital assets on a more structured and secure platform. We were thrilled to work with them on this solution while further diversifying our financial portfolio."

About Dinara

Dinara is on a mission to reduce friction for any enterprise holding and transacting in crypto and fiat. Dinara provides an integrated digital asset banking solution for venture capital firms and startups that manage and transact in both fiat and crypto assets. Dinara's solution includes secure digital asset custody, easy fiat-crypto and crypto-crypto conversions, fast payment and transaction settlement times, and streamlined compliance and reporting. Dinara is backed by marquee VCs in fintech and crypto investors, including Archetype, Castle Island Ventures, North Island Ventures, and B Capital Group. For more information, visit https://www.dinara.com .

