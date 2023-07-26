Four years in a row, Scala Data Centers leads the Colocation Quadrant in the ISG study

Survey conducted by ISG Provider Lens™ for the Brazilian market ranks the company at the highest level of the industry

SÃO PAULO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers , the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, was named as the Colocation leader in Brazil by the ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 study – Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services. As a fourth-year leader in the Colocation Quadrant, Scala has further enhanced its positions in "Competitive Strength" and "Portfolio Attractiveness" when compared to the previous year.

The analysis by ISG sheds light on vital aspects of Scala's commercial and operational strategy, demonstrating the company's dedication to catering to the Hyperscale market demands with utmost excellence. Notably, the report also emphasizes Scala's proficiency in constructing modular data centers within tight timelines and its strategic positioning to cater to long-term projects. Impressively, the company has reserved over 1 million square meters of properties for future data centers.

Unlike other players that paved their business serving different size of companies – largely SMB and Enterprise segments which demand managed services and connectivity solutions besides colocation – Scala implemented a new approach uniquely focused into Hyperscale needs by means of an innovative, sustainable, and future-proof single-tenant buildings which position the company as the leader of Hyperscale colocation.

The ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 survey presents a comparative evaluation of the technology sector service providers, organized into four groups: Colocation (including Scala Data Centers), Large Managed Services Accounts, Midsize Managed Services, and Managed Hosting. Each group comprises companies classified as Leader, Product Challenger, Contender, or Market Challenger, based on their respective strengths and competencies.

Marcos Peigo , Scala's CEO and Co-Founder, stated that the findings from the ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 reassure the company's proactive stance in establishing scalable capacity tailored to Hyperscale customers. This approach hinges on flexibility, customization, and the integration of innovation and sustainability as Scala' core principles.

"The needs of the Hyperscale customers are increasingly more specific. They demand for scalability, single-building approach, high-energy availability, and density. As such, the focus of our entire portfolio is to provide reliable, expandable, and flexible solutions. When it comes to meeting these specific needs, we're pleased to be recognized as the Colocation leader by the ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 study. This is a testament to our relentless commitment to sustainable scalable data centers," Peigo said. "For Hyperscalers, having access to scalable and future-ready data centers is vital for ensuring seamless operations, high performance, and the ability to handle the massive data processing needs that come with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications. By addressing these requirements, Scala has become a reliable partner for Hyperscalers by enabling them to focus on their core business and innovation without worrying about data center limitations."

According to Pedro Bicudo Maschio, ISG Provider Lens™ Lead Author, Scala stands out for its exceptional flexibility in constructing and delivering customized data centers tailored to meet customers' specific demands.

"Scala Data Centers commits to customers' expansion plans, ensuring a supply chain of clean energy, hyperconnectivity, engineering support, available properties and construction capacity that is fast, fully sustainable and highly efficient," Bicudo Maschio said.

