Customer Contact Week (CCW) Announces Exclusive Executive Exchange Event for C-Suite CX Leaders in Denver

Industry's Biggest Customer Contact Event to Feature Keynotes from Fortune 500 Executives, Tailored Learning Opportunities, and Unparalleled Networking Sessions

NEW YORK and DENVER, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the largest and most influential customer contact event series hosted by Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, announced today the CCW Executive Exchange, taking place at The Grand Hyatt in Denver, Colorado, from August 9-11, 2023. Founded by the creators of CCW, CCW Executive Exchange is an exclusive, invitation-only event built for today's senior customer experience (CX) and customer contact leaders as they aim to benchmark, connect, and identify solutions within the industry.

For the last 25 years, CCW has unveiled customer experience trends, provided professional and thought leadership insight, and has led keynote presentations by some of the biggest names in the business world. (PRNewsfoto/CCW: Customer Contact Week) (PRNewswire)

"The CCW Executive Exchange is a testament to our team's efforts in continuously building opportunities that focus on customer centricity and help businesses deliver remarkable experiences that surpass customer expectations," said Mario Matulich, President and Managing Director at Customer Management Practice. "As we all continue to navigate the dawn of a new era in customer service, through events like these, business leaders can challenge their perspectives on the industry and bring fresh concepts and innovative strategies to the table as consumer confidence continues to teeter."

C-Suite CX and customer contact leaders will benefit from the event's intimate format, igniting meaningful conversations to shape the future of customer service through exclusive networking, strategic event sessions, and one-on-one business meetings. Thought-provoking keynote speakers include C-Suite executives from Fortune 500 companies, including Hilton, LinkedIn, Visa, and Citizen's Bank, to name a few. The CCW Executive Exchange will also welcome a range of prominent sponsors, including Five9, NICE, and Sprinklr, among others.

The upcoming CCW Executive Exchange follows the success of the company's flagship CCW event, which was held recently this past June in Las Vegas, Nevada. CCW's next event will occur at The Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee, from October 11-13, 2023.

To request an invitation to the CCW Executive Exchange in Denver, Colorado, contact info@customermanagementpractice.com with your name, job title, and company.

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 3,000 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and over 150 solution providers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit, www.customercontactweek.com.

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit, www.customermanagementpractice.com .

